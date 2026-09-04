Netflix's 'Fauda' Creator Clashes with Mark Ruffalo Over Gaza Comments

Avi Issacharoff, the co-creator of the Netflix original series Fauda, has launched a fierce critique of actor Mark Ruffalo for labeling Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide. During an event in London benefiting the Tel Aviv University Trust, Issacharoff characterized Ruffalo as a “rare combination” of “stupid” and “ignorant” regarding the complex situation in the region.

Issacharoff’s Defense of Israel

Issacharoff’s remarks followed Ruffalo’s vocal accusations, which he summarized, saying, “Mark Ruffalo saying, ‘Genocide, genocide.’ Then, you know, there’s a kind of people that are ignorant, there are some people that are stupid. He’s a rare combination of those two.” He pointed to two key arguments to support his stance that the term genocide does not apply to the current circumstances: first, that Israel allows 600 trucks of food and supplies into Gaza daily, and second, that more Palestinians have been born in Gaza during the war than have died.

Understanding Humanitarian Aid

“Do you understand what it means, ‘genocide?’” Issacharoff challenged. “Do you, as a lead actor in Hollywood, understand that when Israel allows every day 600 trucks of food and supply to go into Gaza, they are not intending or planning to kill the people of Palestine?” He emphasized that the increase in births compared to mortality rates during the conflict indicates a lack of intent to eradicate the Palestinian population.

The figure of incoming trucks seems to reference data released by the Israeli government following a ceasefire in October 2025. Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated that between 600 and 800 aid and commercial trucks entered Gaza daily, asserting that the volume of food surpasses international benchmarks. However, they placed accountability on Hamas for issues related to distribution failures and theft.

Contrasting Reports from Humanitarian Organizations

In contrast, United Nations agencies describe a more nuanced and challenging reality. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has documented ongoing restrictions on humanitarian efforts, including rejected shipments and impediments in distributing supplies, characterizing the humanitarian situation as “critical.” An August 14 report indicated that 90 percent of Gaza’s population faced moderate-to-high water insecurity.

The Birth and Death Rates Debate

While Issacharoff did not specify a source for his claim about birth rates exceeding death rates, estimates indicate that during the first 105 days of the war, nearly 20,000 babies were born, as reported by UNICEF in January 2024. By February 2026, Gaza health authorities reported around 71,803 Palestinians had died since October 7, 2023. However, the mere presence of births does not fulfill the criteria of genocide as defined under the 1948 Genocide Convention, which requires intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group, in whole or in part.

Legal Perspectives and Claims of Genocide

There is currently no definitive ruling from international courts declaring that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. A pending case brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice accuses Israel of violating the Genocide Convention, which remains unresolved. Israel categorically denies any allegations of genocide, stating that its military operations target Hamas, especially following the group’s attack on October 7 that left approximately 1,200 people dead and led to the abduction of 251 hostages.

Ruffalo’s claims, while controversial, echo sentiments from some international investigators. In September 2025, an independent commission from the U.N. Human Rights Council asserted that Israeli authorities had enacted four of the five acts outlined in the Genocide Convention and possessed the requisite genocidal intent. Israel has rejected this report as unfounded and politically charged. Similarly, human rights organizations like Amnesty International have drawn comparable conclusions, though some scholars maintain that genocide has not been legally established.

Hollywood Divided Over Controversy

Ruffalo’s remarks came amid his campaign against Paramount Skydance’s proposed $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. He criticized Oracle executive vice chair Safra Catz for discussing the company’s support for Israel after the October 7 events, accusing Oracle of maintaining an “apartheid system of oppression” and contributing to genocide. This statement sparked further controversy, leading Paramount to accuse Ruffalo of invoking antisemitic tropes, an allegation he ardently denied as “appalling and fundamentally dishonest.”

The dispute has polarized Hollywood; nearly 1,000 entertainment figures signed a letter condemning Ruffalo’s comments, while over 180 Jewish artists, writers, and academics, including the likes of Joel Coen and Tony Kushner, issued a separate letter in his defense. Additionally, filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan penned an open letter supporting Ruffalo, while George Clooney defended the actor’s right to express his views without fully endorsing his claims.

Concluding Remarks