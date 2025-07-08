Life as a Grand Performance: Embracing the Theatricality

The Entire Thing is Theatre: Grimes Takes a Stand Against Social Media

In a revealing critique of social media, musician Grimes, who uses they/them pronouns, recently articulated their concerns regarding the impact of platforms like X, previously known as Twitter. The phrase “the entire thing is theatre” resonates throughout their commentary, as they reflect on how these spaces can distort reality and contribute to societal issues. Grimes’ candid observations shed light on the darker aspects of online interaction, encapsulating a growing sentiment among users who recognize the potentially harmful nature of these digital arenas.

The Dark Side of Social Media

Grimes did not hold back in their condemnation of X, emphasizing that “the entire thing is theatre.” They described social media as “poison,” reflecting on the negative effects it can have on mental well-being. In a recent post, the “Genesis” singer noted, “Ok I’ve basically been entirely off social media and returning here it is overwhelmingly, abundantly and profoundly clear that this place — and all of these places — are a poison — a prison of utterly short form deep deep-sounding nonsense attached to no one that ur brain will discard imaging its learning.”

A Personal Perspective

While it’s unclear how long Grimes has stepped away from digital platforms, they had previously expressed skepticism about social media’s influence in an April post. They described social media as “a ghost town of depression, bitterness and pictures of beautiful women doing sext [sic] things,” underscoring their belief that these environments are unhealthy for users. Grimes stated, “I think it’s a massive moral failure of all the apps, and it’s causing great harm to society.” In light of their past experiences, Grimes encouraged a better understanding of the mental health implications associated with social media usage.

The Bigger Picture

Grimes’ concerns aren’t just limited to their own experiences; they also reflect a broader anxiety about how social media impacts society. In March, the artist disclosed their diagnosis of ADHD and autism, noting, “I think the nature of this uninformed social media mental health subculture is rly a big concern.” Their desire to address the troubling dynamics of online interactions has been consistent, particularly as they confront the stigma and challenges associated with mental health.

Navigating Controversies

This is not the first time Grimes has spoken out against their ex-partner, Elon Musk, with whom they share three children. Following some of Musk’s controversial actions, Grimes found themselves in the position of defending their stance. They expressed frustration, stating, “It’s absurd that someone can be this canceled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened.” In a world where digital narratives can easily spiral out of control, Grimes offered a refreshing perspective, emphasizing love over societal outrage.

Engaging with social media remains complex, and Grimes’ poignant declaration that “the entire thing is theatre” resonates as a cautionary tale. It serves as a reminder to users about the curated realities presented online and invites reflection on our interaction with these platforms. Grimes continues to explore these themes, advocating for a more conscious approach to digital engagement, particularly in an age where the boundary between reality and performance often blurs.