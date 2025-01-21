Elon Musk’s Private Life: 12 Children, Tumultuous Relationships, and Visions for Humanity’s Future

Elon Musk’s personal life: father of 12, tumultuous relationships, and his visions for humanity’s future. Discover the stories behind his family and controversial relationships.

Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly known as Twitter), is not only a prominent figure in technology and innovation but also a fervent advocate for large families. The 53-year-old entrepreneur is a father of 12 children and a vocal supporter of the “pro-natalist” movement, which emphasizes the importance of increasing global population to ensure civilization’s survival.

“Children are essential for the survival of civilization. If we don’t have enough children, our civilization will decline,” Musk said in an interview with The New York Times. This profound belief is reflected in his personal life, often under the spotlight due to his complex relationships and large family.

Justine Wilson: First Love and a Large Family

Musk was married to Justine Wilson, a fantasy author, from 2000 to 2008. Their relationship was marked by joy but also profound loss.

Their first child, Nevada Alexander, tragically passed away at just 10 weeks old due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Following this loss, Musk and Wilson turned to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and had five children:

Twins : Griffin and Vivian, born in 2004. Vivian, who is transgender, severed ties with her father and legally changed her surname to Wilson in 2022.

: Griffin and Vivian, born in 2004. Vivian, who is transgender, severed ties with her father and legally changed her surname to Wilson in 2022. Triplets: Saxon, Kai, and Damian, born in 2006, who have stayed largely out of the public eye.

Despite efforts to save their marriage through couples therapy, Musk and Wilson divorced in 2008.

Grimes: A Turbulent Relationship

Musk’s on-and-off relationship with Canadian artist Grimes (Claire Elise Boucher) has been highly publicized and resulted in three children with unique names:

X Æ A-Xii Musk , born in May 2020, whose name Musk explained is pronounced “X Ash A Twelve.”

, born in May 2020, whose name Musk explained is pronounced “X Ash A Twelve.” Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (“Y”) , born via surrogate in December 2021.

, born via surrogate in December 2021. Techno Mechanicus Musk (“Tau”), born in 2022.

After several breakups, the relationship turned contentious, with Grimes initiating a custody battle. Grimes’ mother, Sandy Garossino, publicly urged Musk on X to allow the children to visit their 93-year-old great-grandmother, writing: “Please, Elon, bring the children back!” Musk has not publicly addressed the matter.

Shivon Zilis: A Discreet Connection with a Neuralink Executive

Musk’s relationship with Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive, has remained private. Zilis, described by Time as Musk’s “intellectual partner in artificial intelligence,” gave birth to twins in 2021 named Strider and Azure.

Recently, Zilis and Musk were photographed together at an event at Mar-a-Lago, accompanied by their children. According to The Daily Mail, the couple is rumored to have a third child, though details about the name or gender remain undisclosed.

A Vision for the Future and Family

Beyond his complex personal life, Musk continues to advocate for his ideals regarding the future of civilization. “Population decline is one of the greatest challenges of our time,” Musk stated, emphasizing that large families are a necessary solution.

Despite the controversies surrounding his relationships and his fast-paced lifestyle, Musk manages to balance his professional and personal responsibilities, maintaining influence in both the technological and social spheres.