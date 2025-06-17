Music Publishers, X Seek Resolution: Legal Proceedings Paused

In a significant development, music publishers and the social media platform X appear to be on the brink of settling a longstanding copyright infringement lawsuit. This case, which has seen major players in the music industry square off against X in a Tennessee federal court, could soon see resolution following recent legal motions. Both sides have requested a halt in proceedings to explore settlement options, potentially closing a contentious chapter in the ongoing battle over digital music rights.

Background of the Lawsuit

In June 2023, Universal Music Publishing, Sony Music Publishing, and Warner Chappell, among others such as Concord, BMG, and Kobalt, initiated a $250 million lawsuit against X. The lawsuit claimed that X, then known as Twitter, “completely refused to license the millions of songs on its service,” leading to the unauthorized streaming and hosting of copyrighted music. The plaintiffs argued that X consistently provided a platform for infringing copies of music compositions.

Statements and Legal Developments

The president and CEO of the National Music Publishers Association, David Israelite, emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “Twitter stands alone as the largest social media platform that has completely refused to license the millions of songs on its service. No longer can it hide behind the DMCA and refuse to pay songwriters and music publishers.” Despite some claims being dismissed last year, significant allegations persisted, including those related to preferential copyright enforcement and delayed responses to takedown notices.

Prospects for Settlement

On June 6, the involved parties submitted a joint motion to stay the proceedings, highlighting their mutual interest in resolving the lawsuit amicably. By June 11, Judge Aleta Trauger ordered a stay, giving both parties 90 days to reach a settlement. Should discussions prove fruitful, but remain incomplete, the parties may seek additional time to negotiate.

A spokesperson for the NMPA noted, “The intent of the stay is to discuss with X the resolution of the suit and proper compensation to songwriters and publishers for past unlicensed uses, while providing an opportunity for go forward licensing.” Meanwhile, X has yet to comment publicly on the case.

Future Implications

The stay request also indicated that without this pause, ongoing discovery activities could hinder an amicable settlement. As of now, numerous depositions and expert reports were scheduled, potentially complicating negotiations. If a resolution is reached, it could set a precedent for how social media platforms handle music licensing and copyright issues, impacting both the digital and music industries significantly.