Laika’s ‘Wildwood’ to Make Its Debut at AFI Film Fest

Laika’s highly anticipated animated feature, “Wildwood,” is set to open the 40th edition of the AFI Fest, presented by Canva, on October 21. This marks the film’s U.S. premiere, promising to be an exciting addition to the festival lineup.

About “Wildwood”

Directed and produced by the talented Travis Knight, “Wildwood” follows the adventurous journey of a young girl named Prue, voiced by Peyton Elizabeth Lee. Prue embarks on a desperate mission to rescue her baby brother from a murder of crows and is joined by her classmate Curtis, portrayed by Jacob Tremblay. Their quest takes them into a mysterious and forbidden forest outside Portland, Oregon, teeming with enchanted creatures, including talking animals, bandits, and other powerful figures.

Star-Studded Voice Cast

The film features an impressive voice cast, including Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement, Maya Erskine, Tantoo Cardinal, Tom Waits, and Richard E. Grant, bringing depth and character to this imaginative tale.

AFI Fest Celebration

Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO, expressed the honor of showcasing “Wildwood” as the Opening Night Film, stating, “At a time when the world needs artistic inspiration more than ever, ‘Wildwood’ comes to the rescue by inviting audiences to a handcrafted, endlessly imaginative world that both dazzles and delights.”

Travis Knight’s Vision

Knight reflected on the lengthy creative journey, saying, “Sixteen years is a long time to carry a story with you. And yet, sometimes that’s what stories ask of the people who tell them. ‘Wildwood’ was built slowly, painstakingly, by hundreds of extraordinary artists and craftspeople who gave something of themselves to this movie. For so long, this strange and beautiful world belonged only to those of us fortunate enough to wander through it together. To finally emerge blinking into the daylight at AFI FEST is a profound honor.” He continued, “AFI has a long tradition of championing ambitious and distinctive filmmaking and the filmmakers with the audacity, imagination and occasional poor judgment to attempt something genuinely different and sincere. We’re grateful to be among them. For sixteen years, we’ve been finding our way through Wildwood. What a privilege it is to finally welcome others inside.”

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