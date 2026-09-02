Dakota Fanning and Jake Johnson's Romance Falters in New Film

In his latest film, “The Sun Never Sets,” Joe Swanberg explores the complexities of modern relationships through a lens that combines the familiar tropes of romantic comedies with an underlying tension about commitment and personal freedom. The narrative centers on Wendy, played by Dakota Fanning, and her two-year relationship with Jack (Jake Johnson), a single father hesitant to take their romance to the next level. As the plot unfolds, the film gives viewers a perfunctory look at love, lust, and the intricacies of contemporary dating.

A Break to Find Happiness

Wendy’s journey begins with a sense of wistfulness as she drives into town, framed by drone shots and the sounds of indie-pop music. While initially appearing to fit the typical romcom mold, Wendy is far from the traditional romantic heroine. After her friend Lindsay (Debby Ryan) announces her pregnancy, Wendy feels the societal pressure of marriage and children weighing heavily on her mind. Jack, who is entrenched in his responsibilities as a father, fears that Wendy may come to resent him for limiting her future. To address this, he proposes a six-month break, allowing Wendy to explore what else life and love have to offer. Reluctantly, she agrees.

The Love Triangle Takes Shape

Jack’s decision quickly spirals into complications. His friend, played by Lamorne Morris, expresses skepticism about Jack’s plan, but Jack is unfazed, dismissing the dating pool in Anchorage as unremarkable. However, Wendy’s journey takes an unexpected turn when she encounters her former flame, Chuck (Cory Michael Smith), who has returned to town. Chuck, no longer the reckless bad boy, suddenly proposes marriage and dreams of seven children. This juxtaposition—Jack’s reluctance to change versus Chuck’s eagerness for a life overhaul—creates a gripping tension as Wendy must navigate between two drastically different futures.

Setting and Characterization

Despite being set in Anchorage, the film opts for a largely generic setting—craft beer bars, dive bars, art galleries, and suburban homes—that could exist in any American city. These environments serve to amplify the characters’ alienation rather than ground them in relatability. Wendy and Jack come across as socially inept, often making bewildering choices that leave viewers questioning their emotional intelligence. For instance, during a date she didn’t want to attend, Wendy runs into Chuck and abruptly sends her date packing. A similar scenario unfolds later when Jack encounters Wendy, leading him to leave his date, Sara (Karley Sciortino), confused and frustrated, exclaiming, “Is this a bit?”

The Tension of Naturalism

This film’s attempt at naturalism creates an awkward dynamic, as the protagonists behave in rigid, calm manners amidst emotionally charged situations. This contrast could have worked effectively if the narrative had embraced a stylized approach, showcasing the heightened emotional stakes at play, rather than remaining firmly rooted in naturalism. The film struggles with its identity, often feeling like an exploration of challenging characters caught in self-imposed dilemmas, yet lacking the external volatility that might drive the narrative forward with greater efficacy.

The Visual Aesthetic

Swanberg’s commitment to an inconspicuous visual style aligns with his performance-driven approach but is somewhat detracting. Despite shooting on 35mm film, the aesthetics do not enhance the emotional turmoil of the characters but rather diminish the impact of their struggles. The casting of familiar faces and the attempt to maintain a pleasant surface make “The Sun Never Sets” feel like a missed opportunity, as the performances often lean toward likability at the expense of deeper emotional authenticity. Like its characters, the film aspires for depth but finds itself stuck in a cycle of indecision and ambiguity.