'Knots Landing' Actor Ted Shackelford Spotted Using a Walker in LA

Ted Shackelford, the beloved star from the iconic soap operas “Dallas” and its spinoff “Knots Landing,” was recently spotted enjoying a rare outing in Los Angeles. At 80 years old, Shackelford was photographed sporting a casual yet stylish outfit consisting of a blue collared shirt layered beneath a matching knit cardigan, complemented by black trousers and sneakers.

A Television Legacy

Shackelford initially gained fame portraying Raymond Gordon on “Another World,” a role he held for 110 episodes. His career continued to flourish as he took on the role of Gary Ewing, the black sheep of the Ewing clan, in the hit show “Dallas” from 1979 to 1981. He later reprised this character on the long-running spinoff, “Knots Landing,” where he captivated audiences from 1979 to 1993. Despite being a fan favorite, Shackelford revealed in a past interview with The Dallas Decoder that he never felt a connection to his character, describing Ewing as “weak” and lacking depth.

Career Highlights After “Knots Landing”

Following his time on “Knots Landing,” Shackelford appeared in numerous TV movies and made guest appearances on popular shows such as “Cybill” and “Spin City.” He returned to his soap opera roots in 2006 when he began showcasing his talents on “The Young and the Restless,” where he portrayed Jeffery and William Bardwell until 2015. His last on-screen appearance was in a 2017 episode of “NCIS.”

Reflecting on His Contributions

While Shackelford reflected critically on his role as Gary Ewing, he nonetheless has made a lasting impact on the soap opera genre. He also participated in the reunion of the original “Knots Landing” cast in 2005, which featured notable co-stars such as Joan Van Ark and Donna Mills, to revisit their experiences on set. Mills, in a recent interview, reminisced about their on-screen chemistry, describing it as “steamy” and highlighting the fun they had during their love scenes.

Upcoming Appearances and Personal Life

Despite rarely being seen in public, the recent outing highlights Shackelford’s enduring presence in the entertainment community. His legacy continues to resonate with fans of classic television and those who followed his journey through the years.