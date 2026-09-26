Bryce Dallas Howard: Urgent Call for Change in Female Directors

At Variety’s L.A. Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, Bryce Dallas Howard made an impassioned call for change in Hollywood, focusing on the alarming decline in the number of female directors. The actress and filmmaker addressed the industry’s persistent gender disparity in directing roles, a concern underscored by disheartening statistics.

Worrying Trends for Women in Directing

A recent study highlighted 2025 as a “Great Recession” for female filmmakers, revealing that only nine women directed the top 100 grossing films at the U.S. box office that year. This figure represents a mere 8.1% of female directors, with an unsettling ratio of 11.3 male directors for every woman. In contrast, when looking at the figures from 2024, women accounted for just over 13.4% of directors in the same category.

A Call for Change

“The facts are that the numbers are an indication of something real,” Howard told Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson. “Whatever is currently being done is not enough.” With her insights coming from personal experience—having directed multiple episodes of popular shows like “Ahsoka,” “The Mandalorian,” and “The Book of Boba Fett”—Howard knows the struggles female filmmakers face all too well.

The Importance of Sponsorship

While mentorship programs for women filmmakers are gaining traction, Howard emphasized that Hollywood needs to prioritize sponsorship even more. “It’s really difficult to get paid to do the thing that you want to do in this business,” she remarked. “And the amount of time between jobs is so significant that, unless you come from privilege or have another job that somehow allows you to be flexible, you’re not getting a shot.”

Howard further explained that sponsorship extends beyond simply financing a film; it includes the need for financial backing throughout the entire project lifecycle—from early workshops to the development of a collaborative team of artists dedicated to bringing the film to fruition. “There are so many brilliant artists and so little support,” she reflected. “It is incumbent upon people like me to make that a reality. And I constantly fall short. And I will not quit.”

Looking Ahead

As Howard continues her work in the industry, she is set to direct two episodes of “Ahsoka” Season 2, remarking that her experience on the Star Wars project has been one of the “best summers of [her] life.” She praised the synergy between show creator and Lucasfilm president Dave Filoni and star Rosario Dawson, noting, “He trusts himself, but he trusts Rosario just as much.”