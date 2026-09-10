King Charles Reacts to Harry and Meghan's Controversy

In a move that has stirred significant discussion among royal commentators, King Charles has released a letter confirming the status of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as non-working royals. The announcement, made on Monday, breaks from traditional Palace protocol, according to royal expert Rob Shuter, who shared his insights on “The Nerve with Maureen Callahan.” This formal reminder comes as the Sussexes have recently returned to the UK.

A Rare Departure from Palace Protocol

This letter, sent by the Lord Chamberlain to senior government and military officials, reaffirms that Harry and Meghan “are no longer working Members of The Royal Family” and states that their HRH titles remain in abeyance. Notably, the letter categorizes any charity work they engage in as private endeavors, distinctly separate from official royal duties.

Shuter pointed out that the terms regarding Harry and Meghan’s roles had been established during the 2020 Sandringham Summit convened by the late Queen Elizabeth II. What caught his attention was the Palace’s decision to make this information publicly known. “This is a very un-Buckingham Palace thing to do,” he noted, emphasizing the institution’s usual preference to keep family matters private rather than issuing public statements.

Deliberate Timing and Intentions Behind the Letter

Shuter suggested that the timing of the letter was intentional. Reports indicate that Harry and Meghan have been investigating new charitable opportunities since their return to the UK. The Palace’s proactive stance appears to be aimed at clarifying their official status before any potential public activities could blur the lines. Shuter described the approach as an effort “to get ahead of any confusion rather than cleaning up after it,” indicating a desire to keep boundaries firmly in place.