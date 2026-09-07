King Charles III Sets the Record Straight on Harry and Meghan

King Charles III has formally addressed the status of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle within the royal family in light of their recent return to Britain with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. A letter obtained by the BBC outlines the couple’s current standing, reaffirming that there will be no change to the arrangements established since Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in 2020.

King Charles III Reaffirms Harry and Meghan’s Current Status: They Are Not Royals

In a communication directed by King Charles, Lord Chamberlain Richard Benyon conveyed that there is “no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” He clarified that their titles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not being used. “The King has directed that the following information be shared,” Benyon stated in the letter disseminated to various media on Monday, September 7.

Getty King Charles III And Queen Camilla State Visit Continues In Washington, DC

The letter further emphasized that Harry and Meghan are engaged in their charitable and professional endeavors independently of the monarchy. “The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity,” Benyon explained, characterizing their current position as akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.

Harry and Meghan Remain Non-Working Royals

Benyon reiterated the arrangement in place since the Sussexes stepped back from their royal roles six years ago. He noted that the couple “stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family.” He assured that their position, which allows them financial independence and privacy, will continue to be fully respected.

Getty The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia – Day 3

This official clarification indicates that Harry and Meghan’s visit to Britain does not imply a return to their formal royal duties.

Archie and Lilibet Begin Their Extended Stay in Britain

Harry and Meghan, having arrived in England on August 26, have placed Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, in a British school for the duration of their stay, as confirmed by multiple reports. According to E! News, this relocation is intended to be temporary, with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, remaining in Los Angeles while they spend an extended period in the U.K.

Neither Harry nor Meghan have publicly discussed their move back to Britain.

Meghan Markle Has Previously Spoken About Protecting Her Children

Meghan has consistently emphasized her commitment to safeguarding the privacy of Archie and Lilibet, especially in relation to their schooling. In a previous interview with The Cut in 2022, she expressed concerns that routine school drop-offs could turn into public spectacles. “That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy,” Meghan remarked. “That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.”