Kim Kardashian Sparkles in Elizabeth Taylor-Inspired Ensemble at Gala

Kim Kardashian made a striking entrance at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala, paying homage to the legendary Elizabeth Taylor. The Skims founder embraced Taylor’s iconic glam with a dramatic bouffant hairstyle that mirrored the elegance of Hollywood’s golden age.

Stunning Vintage Glamour

For the celebrated “Met Gala of the West,” Kardashian dazzled in a vintage Balenciaga gown from 1951, carefully sourced from the upscale vintage retailer Lily et Cie. The exquisite strapless design featured a stunning pink sash adorned with a large bow at the back, complemented by intricate lace detailing that added to the gown’s timeless sophistication.

Jewelry Fit for a Star

In true Kardashian style, the fashion icon elevated her look with an impressive multi-layered diamond choker, weighing in at 55.8 carats, along with oversized diamond cluster earrings from Zydo Italy, totaling 10.2 carats. This lavish accessory pairing was styled by renowned stylist Law Roach, ensuring every detail was meticulously curated to create a memorable impact.

A Deep Connection to Elizabeth Taylor

Kardashian’s choice of designer was particularly apt, given her long-standing association with Balenciaga. She previously walked the runway for the brand in 2025 while donning earrings that once belonged to the late Taylor. Kim has openly expressed her admiration for Taylor, notably through her docuseries “Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar,” which was released last year. The reality star often references the “Cleopatra” star in her style and jewelry selections.

A Star-Studded Red Carpet

Joining Kardashian on the red carpet were other notable A-listers like her sister Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and many more. The gala also featured a performance by fellow Taylor enthusiast Taylor Swift, with the event honoring filmmaker and composer John Carpenter, as well as actors Colman Domingo and Charlize Theron.

A Tradition of Distinctive Fashion

This annual gala, now in its sixth iteration, is co-chaired by renowned figures, including Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw. Last year, Kardashian made headlines for her daring look at the same event, where she wore a nude corseted Maison Margiela couture gown paired with a face-obscuring mask. Despite the mask, she revealed to Variety that she had her entire face of makeup done underneath, indicating the careful planning behind her red carpet appearances.