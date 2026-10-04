Kim Kardashian’s Surprising Reasons for Hindering North West's Fame

In the ever-watchful eye of the public, Kim Kardashian navigates the complexities of raising her children while balancing their aspirations amid fame. Recently, she opened up about her eldest daughter, North West, and how she manages her burgeoning interests in the spotlight.

Kim’s Concerns About Fame and Boundaries

In a candid interview with The Times, Kardashian expressed her worries regarding her children’s exposure to fame. “I do worry about it. Each kid does what they’re comfortable with,” she stated, referring to her four children with ex-husband Kanye West: North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7. While her younger kids maintain a lower profile, North’s enthusiasm for the spotlight sets her apart.

North West’s Aspirations in Music

Kim revealed that North harbors aspirations similar to her father’s. “North loves it a little bit more than the rest,” Kim noted, explaining that her daughter is eager to pursue forward-facing projects. North’s passion for performance was highlighted when she released her debut EP, N0rth4evr, in May. Kim acknowledges that North’s dreams in the music industry align with her dad’s interests, allowing for meaningful discussions between them. “It’s something that her dad and I have better communication about,” Kim explained.

Managing Exposure and Protecting Privacy

Despite North’s ambition, Kardashian makes a concerted effort to set boundaries. “I hold her back,” she said, reflecting on the importance of managing her children’s exposure to fame. Kim aims to “savor those moments” and ensures that they don’t take on every opportunity that arises. This approach is part of her strategy to shield her children from the pressures of constant public scrutiny while allowing them to explore their passions in a balanced manner.