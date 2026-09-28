Madonna's DM Sparks Unexpected Collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter

At the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, music icons Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter shared a lighthearted moment that highlighted the creative chemistry between the two artists. During a recent interview, Madonna humorously noted their dynamic work habits, saying, “When I show up late, she shows up early, so it works out.” The pop legend also revealed that both she and Carpenter share a penchant for organization, joking about their mutual OCD and their preference for writing lyrics the old-fashioned way—on pieces of paper, reminiscent of the 1800s.

Despite the laughter, Madonna expressed genuine admiration for her collaboration with Carpenter, stating, “It’s been wonderful working with you, and I love the song.” This sentiment underscores the deep respect and appreciation that the seasoned artist has for her younger counterpart in the industry.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Quick Communication

In a playful response, Carpenter set the record straight regarding her communication style. “My team replies, just so everybody knows! They do respond to people, but I respond faster. So, direct line to me is always the best way to get in contact,” she quipped, showcasing her approachable nature amidst the high stakes of celebrity collaboration.

A Night of Glamour and Iconic Moments

The interaction between Madonna and Carpenter wasn’t the only highlight of the 2026 VMAs. The event was filled with numerous celebrities who made their mark on the red carpet, each adding to the glamorous atmosphere of the night. Fans eagerly anticipate the music and fashion statements that emerge from such a prestigious gathering, and this year’s awards certainly did not disappoint.