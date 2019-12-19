Khloe Kardashian makeup tutorial 2019

Khloe Kardashian’s makeup certainly always manages to be envied by those who have the chance to admire it. Her skin looks always clean and flawless, and she always manages to highlight it alongside her eyes and lips.

If you want to have an amazing Khloe Kardashian makeup, here are the the most important steps you need to follow in order to get it.

To get a clearer idea, we present you a Khloe Kardashian makeup look and which are the steps you need to follow to get it.

Step 1: Apply a pore professional balm

If you don’t have one, any other balm that minimizes the appearance of pores will work. Apply it well all over your skin with a brush or with your hands, but the best choice it would be with the brush, because it’s cleaner and hygienic.

Step 2: Apply the foundation

Choose a matte natural shade and try to use a foundation that is not so liquid, to withstand better throughout the day. Apply it with a brush and take care not to put a very thick coat, to not get a skin apparence that looks very laden.

Step 3: Apply the concealer

Focus only on the area under your eyes. The concealer is good to get rid of the dark undereye circles. The peach-based concealers neutralize bluish tones while the yellow-based ones erase darker circles, so choose wisely!

Apply it with a sponge that is rounded on the top in order to allow the concealer to penetrate well the skin. Don’t forget, this skin area is more sensitive than the rest.

Step 4: Apply a contour highlighter

To get Khloe Kardashian’s makeup, you will have to apply next a highlighter in the same areas as before, namely under your eyes and a little bit on your cheek area.

You can use the same brush as before and try to use a shade that is similar to your skin, but slightly darker.

Step 5: Apply self-tanning powder or pearls

Using a different brush apply self-tanning powder or pearls, depending on what you have, in the cheek area, starting from your ears and coming to the front part close to your nose, on your hair line and on your temple.

Don’t insist too much, otherwise it will be clearly visible that it’s not a natural tan. You have to do an outline that is not very rich. What you have to highlight most is the cheek line, your nose line and the hair line.

Finally try to smooth over the skin and blend it to avoid the huge differences between the areas which are more pronounced and those which are more illuminated.

Step 6: Apply eye shadow, eyeliner and mascara

Choose two natural shades to get Khloe Kardashian’s natural makeup and begin to apply them first from the outer corner of your eye and advance slowly to the inner corner.

In order to do this, use a blending brush, it will cover much better the eyelid and then draw a narrow line along the the eyelid line using a liquid eyeliner.

In the end, don’t forget to use the mascara, but if you want to look just like Khloe Kardashian, use it on false eyelashes.

Step 7: Cover up your lips

Firstly, outline your lips with a lip pencil, then apply a natural colour lipstick and finally put on some lip gloss to give them that glow that Khloe Kardashian’s makeup always has…

Now you’re done. You have a Khloe Kardashian makeup which will manage to arouse the envy of all people!

Khloe Kardashian VIDEO makeup tutorial