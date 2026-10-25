Katy Perry‘s personal life has recently garnered attention, particularly her relationship with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. While some might wonder about the timeline, especially given that her romance with Trudeau blossomed shortly after her engagement to Orlando Bloom ended, Perry emphasizes that there’s no disrespect intended towards the father of her daughter, Daisy.

Orlando Bloom: A Strong Co-Parenting Partnership

Orlando Bloom, the English actor known for his roles in films like Pirates of the Caribbean, is currently dating Swiss model Luisa Laemmel. Bloom has always expressed nothing but love for Perry, which he reiterated last year during an appearance on TODAY. He is also recognized for maintaining amicable relationships with the mothers of his children, showcasing his commitment to co-parenting.

A Family Outing Illustration

The successful co-parenting dynamic between Bloom and Perry is highlighted by a recent family outing. Last September, they were spotted enjoying time together with Bloom’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, using a heartwarming picture to capture the moment. Kerr, who shares a 15-year-old son named Flynn with Bloom, shared her delight about the occasion during an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. She recounted, “Katy sent me the photo of Orlando and his two exes on the side, me and Katy. We all had such a big smile on our faces. You know we’re one big happy family.”