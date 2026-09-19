Orlando Bloom Opens Up About Threesome with Mara Sisters

When it comes to navigating the delicate landscape of sex scenes in television and film, clear communication and preparation can make all the difference. This was the approach taken by Michael Sheen while filming the acclaimed series Masters of Sex, where he shared intimate scenes with co-star Lizzy Caplan.

Establishing Clear Boundaries

In a 2015 interview with The Wrap, Sheen acknowledged the often uncomfortable nature of discussing intimate scenes. “Often when it comes to sex scenes, it can be gray area, people feel uncomfortable talking about it directly,” he stated. Recognizing this challenge, he and Caplan prioritized transparency from the outset, agreeing that there would be no gray areas in their collaboration. “Early on, we were very clear that there couldn’t be any gray areas, that we were going to be doing that so much that everything had to be talked through beforehand,” he explained.

Creating a Checklist for Success

To ensure both actors were on the same page, they developed a “checklist” that covered all necessary details prior to filming. This meticulous preparation was key to fostering a comfortable environment during their intimate scenes. “You make sure everyone on paper is clear what will be happening physically—what you’ll be wearing,” Sheen elaborated. His diligence extended beyond just the actors, involving wardrobe, hair, and makeup teams to eliminate any surprises on set.

Maintaining a Safe Filming Environment

Sheen further emphasized the importance of privacy during the filming of these intimate moments. “When we shoot, it’s an absolutely closed set,” he said. “There’s someone ready to give you something to put on immediately as soon as they yell, ‘Cut.’ No one is allowed to wander past the monitors.” This commitment to a respectful and controlled filming environment ensures that both actors can perform their scenes without the added stress of external distractions.