Katy Perry Declares Justin Trudeau Her Ultimate Romance

In a recent interview, Katy Perry opened up about her experiences following her public breakup with Orlando Bloom and her blossoming relationship with Justin Trudeau. The pop sensation revealed to People that her recent Lifetimes Tour played a crucial role in connecting her with the former Canadian prime minister.

Finding Love Amidst Change

Reflecting on the challenges she faced last year, Perry expressed that the tour was a transformative experience. “Last year was really hard,” she shared. “I learned how to step back into my purpose. And I got the greatest gift from this tour: I got to meet the love of my life.”

As the Lifetimes Tour commenced in April 2025, Perry faced the news of her split with Bloom while in Australia. “It was probably the hardest time,” she said, recalling the emotional turmoil of being away from friends. “But then my angels went to work. They really showed up.” This shift in her life soon brought her closer to Trudeau, with whom she was first spotted later that month.

A Journey of Self-Discovery

Perry noted that during her time on tour, she had created a list of aspirations, one of which included finding “true love.” She expressed her belief that everything happens for a reason, stating, “I think that’s where we’re at.” Reflecting on her past relationship, she mentioned, “I wouldn’t have stayed in something for nine years if there weren’t really important things to learn. Each relationship is a teacher, right? I had to let it go so I could move forward.”

Discussing her feelings for Trudeau, Perry revealed, “He knows the words, he’s supportive, and he’s in awe. It’s super healing.” Perry believes that her love life was the “missing puzzle piece” in her otherwise epic existence, which makes her current relationship feel significant.

The Lifetimes Tour: A Celebration of Music

Continuing her momentum, Perry recently released her concert film, The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris, which debuted in cinemas yesterday. Directed by Paul Dugdale, the film showcases her performances at the Accor Arena in Paris, recorded during her shows on November 4 and 5, 2025. The ambitious production features a 25-song set captured with 60 cameras, where Perry soared on a butterfly while engaging the audience with timeless hits like “California Gurls” and “Firework.”