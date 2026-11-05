Kanye West Revives Yeezy with First Show in Four Years

Kanye West, now known as Ye, is making bold strides toward a comeback in the fashion industry. The rapper-hosted his first fashion show in four years on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, aiming to re-establish his presence in the fashion world.

A Low-Key Fashion Showcase

Taking place at West’s flagship location, “DROAM 1,” the event unfolded within a unique warehouse space characterized by its off-white cave-like interior. In contrast to his previous spectacles, the night was relatively subdued. There were no grand proclamations of creative genius, no long delays, and notably, no controversial merchandise similar to the infamous “White Lives Matter” T-shirts from his last Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week in 2022. Instead, West engaged in brief conversations with attendees, maintaining a quieter demeanor.

Star-Studded Support and Family Presence

The evening was not without its star power. West was joined by his four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—and was flanked by an impressive roster of celebrity attendees, including 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Kid Cudi, all showing their support for the occasion.

The New Collection: Yeezy Season 01

In line with his ongoing quest for reinvention, West showcased his latest collection, named Yeezy Season 01. The show featured models displaying minimalistic, military-inspired basics that hark back to previous Yeezy drops, accompanied by accessories such as boots, jackets, and oversized backpacks. To set the atmosphere, West played several unreleased songs throughout the event, which added a distinct auditory backdrop to the visual presentation.

Attempting a Comeback Amid Controversies

This show marks a pivotal moment in West’s ongoing journey to revive his career following a turbulent few years filled with public backlash due to his antisemitic remarks. His controversial actions in the early 2020s had severe repercussions, including a multi-year hiatus from mainstream fashion. His former collaborations with major brands like Adidas and Gap were severed, and he faced significant backlash in the industry. Earlier this year, West made headlines for taking out an advertisement in the Wall Street Journal, where he expressed remorse for his past behavior, declaring, “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people… I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change.”

Music and Performance Highlights

In addition to the fashion event, West made waves with the release of his album Bully earlier this June under a new record deal with Gamma. He has also been performing at several high-profile venues around the world, including sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Soldier Field in Chicago. Despite drawing substantial ticket sales, many remain skeptical about engaging in business with him, as evidenced by the recent cancellation of the U.K.’s Wireless Festival due to resistance against West’s participation.

Looking Ahead