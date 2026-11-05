Sienna Miller’s Kids’ Heartwarming Response to New Baby Brother

Sienna Miller is reveling in the joy of motherhood as her daughters step into their roles as enthusiastic cheerleaders for their new baby brother. The talented actress, known for her work in films like Madden, recently opened up about the adorable dynamic unfolding in her family following the arrival of her son with fiancé Oli Green in May.

A Sisterly Bond

Miller’s daughters—Marlowe Sturridge, 14, from her previous relationship with actor Tom Sturridge, and her 2-year-old child with Green—have taken to their baby brother with infectious enthusiasm. “He’s a boy, and he’s the first boy, so everybody worships him,” Miller shared in an exclusive interview with E! News’ Will Marfuggi at the Madden premiere on November 4. She noted that having a little brother has left her eldest daughter “obsessed” with the new addition to the family.

Settling into Family Life

Despite being the youngest, Miller reassured fans that her infant son is already displaying a laid-back personality that fits right in with the family. “He’s incredibly chilled and gorgeous, and we’re so lucky,” she remarked, highlighting the ease with which he has settled into their lives.

Embracing the Parenting Journey