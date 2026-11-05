Matt Damon’s Wife Undergoes Emergency Surgery Ahead of Oscars

In a candid interview for a new GQ magazine cover story, actor Matt Damon revealed that his wife, Luciana, underwent surgery for a brain aneurysm just one week before the 96th Academy Awards. The couple chose to skip the ceremony, where Damon’s film “Oppenheimer” triumphed, claiming multiple Oscars including best picture and best director for Christopher Nolan. However, they made an appearance at an after-party, a decision influenced by Luciana’s sense of guilt from their absence during the Oscars years prior when Damon’s earlier film “The Departed” won best picture.

Memorable Oscars Moments and Personal Challenges

Damon reminisced about the night “The Departed” won, sharing that he was filming “The Bourne Ultimatum” at the time and couldn’t attend the ceremony. “I was living in Miami at the time, and I had an infant. [My wife] Lucy and I were laying in bed watching it and so nervous for Marty. And then when he won, I was jumping up and down in the bedroom… and I turned to Lucy and I was like, ‘Shit, we should be there!’” Damon recalled. He felt particularly regretful after receiving calls from cast and crew asking about his absence.

Reflecting on the recent Oscars, he noted, “The next time that that happened was on ‘Oppenheimer’ and we had this whole scary thing happen where my wife had a brain aneurysm.” Thankfully, Damon reported that Luciana is doing well after her surgery, and just in time for the after-party, she surprised him by feeling well enough to attend, donning a beautiful dress. “It was pretty fucking heroic of her to do that and really meaningful,” he said.

Perspective on Award Season and Recognition

Though “The Departed” and “Oppenheimer” racked up awards, Damon himself was not nominated for supporting actor in either film. Yet he maintains a positive outlook on the recognition process. “It’s not something you can control. You got to just do the work, and that’s got to be the reward,” he told GQ. “Because it’s like, then if you don’t win, do you feel bad about something that was really positive? Don’t turn this into something bad.”

Damon also mused about the longevity of films and their impact over time, suggesting that awards should be considered years later when their cultural significance is clearer. “The real way they should do them, really, is 20 or 25 years later… The goal for me is to make as many of those movies that are around 20 years later,” he expressed, highlighting the enduring appeal of films like “Good Will Hunting.”

Looking Ahead in Hollywood

As awards season approaches, Damon is again in the spotlight with Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster “The Odyssey.” Early predictions suggest he is a strong contender for best actor, with Nolan also expected to vie for best director honors. The film is anticipated to be a significant contender during the upcoming award ceremonies.