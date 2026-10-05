Rihanna Responds Boldly to EJ Johnson's Paris Fashion Week Clip

Rihanna took the spotlight during Paris Fashion Week not just for her stunning fashion but also for her sharp response to criticism. The singer and entrepreneur has stirred conversation following a remark made by EJ Johnson, the son of legendary basketball player Magic Johnson, who implied that Rihanna was tardy to a recent Dior show.
EJ Johnson’s Shade and Rihanna’s Response
In a video that gained traction on social media, EJ can be seen making their way to a hotel while posing for paparazzi. However, their entry was thwarted by hotel staff, leading to a somewhat chaotic scene. Following the clip’s circulation, Rihanna responded succinctly with a single comment: “Damn.” This remark quickly resonated with fans, earning tens of thousands of likes and amplifying the buzz surrounding the incident.
Fashionably Late to Dior
Prior to Rihanna’s comment, EJ shared a vlog on Instagram detailing their experience at the Dior show on September 29. In the clip, EJ noted that the “Umbrella” artist made a fashionably late entrance to the debut of Dior’s Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2027 collection, suggesting that this was not an unusual occurrence for the star.
Conclusion
Rihanna’s grace under fire, coupled with her impeccable style—and notably her dramatic gold skirt suit set—remains a highlight of the fashion week. As the event unfolds, fans eagerly await more of her iconic moments both on and off the runway.