Ariel Winter Reveals Shocking Reasons for Leaving Los Angeles

Ariel Winter, best known for her role in the iconic series “Modern Family,” has opened up about her decision to leave the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles after spending nearly two decades there. Now, at 28, the actress is embracing a new lifestyle in Nashville, Tennessee, which she describes as a refreshing change of pace.

Seeking Change and Peace

Winter revealed her feelings about her hometown during an interview with Page Six, stating, “I would prefer to not live in LA. I don’t really love LA, but I have all of my people there, which I think is what makes it really tough to leave.” Although deeply connected to her roots, the actress felt the need to explore life beyond the fast-paced environment of Southern California.

In May 2022, she purchased a home in College Grove, just outside Nashville, for $2.9 million. “I grew up in LA and just really wanted a change of pace,” Winter explained. “LA is busy, and I was hoping to just get away a little and see what that change does for me. I wanted seasons and snow!”

A Quiet Life Away from the Spotlight

Another major benefit of her new life in Nashville is the reprieve from paparazzi that was a constant presence in LA. “I also wanted to get away from paparazzi, and just live a normal life and it gave me that!” she added, highlighting the tranquility she finds in her new surroundings.

Despite appreciating the calm of Tennessee, Winter admits that leaving her family and friends behind in LA has been challenging. “All my family, my friends, everyone’s [in LA]. I think that is what I love so much about LA – just that, not LA [itself].”

Staying Connected

Winter still maintains her ties to LA, often splitting her time between the two cities. While in Los Angeles, she shares a home with her former “Modern Family” co-star, Nolan Gould, whom she lovingly refers to as her brother. “That is my brother,” Winter said of Gould, who starred alongside her for 11 seasons. “Best friends since the beginning. We are family without a doubt. I love him so much. He’s the best, and living together is so fun. It’s just been the best experience ever.”

A New Role and New Adventures

Winter’s transition to Nashville has also aligned perfectly with her professional life. She currently stars in the animated Apple TV+ series “The Sisters Grimm,” which features her voice talent and allows her the flexibility to live away from the spotlight. “It’s totally different,” Winter shared about the project, which premiered on October 2. “You’re getting a little character to bring to life, and it’s really, really cool. But also, I just think I’ve been really lucky to have some really incredible animated projects put in front of me and some amazing characters that I think are really positively influential for young people, and so I’ve been really excited about that.”

Finding Balance