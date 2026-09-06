Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Cheer for North's Debut Performance

In a powerful display of support, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated their daughter North West’s burgeoning music career at her first headline concert. The event took place on September 5 at The Vic Theatre in Chicago, marking a significant milestone for the 13-year-old artist.

A Memorable Performance

Kim and Kanye took different paths to the venue, each echoing their distinctive styles. Kim was seen donning a stylish slicked back ponytail as she settled into her seat in the VIP section, capturing the energy of the crowd on her Instagram Stories. In a delightful moment shared online, she filmed the enthusiastic audience waving and cheering for North.

Kanye, on the other hand, made a later entrance, sporting a brown bomber jacket and sunglasses. He took to filming North onstage, clearly proud of his daughter’s performance. Kim also shared a memorable snapshot of a fan holding a sign that read, “We’re from the North West side,” showcasing the local support for the young artist.

N0rth4evr: A New Musical Journey

North West has been making waves in the music industry since the release of her debut EP, N0rth4evr, back in May. In an interview with Dazed in August, she opened up about her passion for performing, describing it as “fun, relieving and exciting.” This recent concert served as a testament to her artistic growth and determination to pursue her dreams.

As the couple cheered on their firstborn, it was clear that the Kanye and Kim are fully supportive of North’s artistic endeavors, showcasing a united front in nurturing their children’s talents. With the encouragement of her famous parents, who also share siblings Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with her, North’s future in music appears bright.