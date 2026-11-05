Emmy Rossum Advocates for Sexual Violence Awareness as RAINN Ambassador

Emmy Rossum has taken a significant step toward advocating for survivors of sexual violence by becoming an ambassador for RAINN, the largest anti-sexual violence organization in the United States. This new partnership aims to enhance public understanding of sexual violence and provide support for survivors, leveraging Rossum’s platform as an actress and storyteller alongside RAINN’s expertise in survivor advocacy.

Bridging Storytelling and Survivor Support

As the star of the Hulu series Furious, Rossum is dedicated to exploring how storytelling can educate the public about the complexities of sexual trauma and the journey of healing. By merging her artistic insights with RAINN’s resources, the collaboration seeks to challenge societal stigma, amplify survivor voices, and foster more thoughtful depictions of sexual violence in the entertainment industry. “I’ve been so moved by the conversations the show has started,” Rossum remarked. “Survivors are everywhere — from the halls of Congress to college campuses to the film industry — and this conversation belongs to all of us.”

Drawing from Personal Experience

Rossum’s commitment to these issues has deepened through her portrayal of Alice Black, an FBI agent and abuse survivor, in Furious. To portray this role authentically, the production consulted with a range of experts, including survivors of sex trafficking, trauma therapists, and FBI agents. RAINN provided script consultation during the early development stages, ensuring that the representation of trauma was handled with care. “To tell these stories without re-traumatizing viewers…takes a lot of care,” Rossum explained, emphasizing the importance of depicting survivors as deserving dignity and justice, regardless of their personal narratives.

Expanding Conversations Around Sexual Violence

Rossum’s partnership with RAINN will be inaugurated at Raising the Prevention Generation, an exclusive event for survivors, allies, and advocates in Los Angeles. The gathering will include discussions on how adults can engage with children about sexual violence, consent, and personal boundaries in a digital age. Scott Berkowitz, RAINN’s founder and president, noted that the partnership comes at a crucial time, as recent national conversations have brought increased attention to sexual violence and survivors’ experiences.

Commitment to Sustained Action

Following the recent spike in calls to RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline, Chief of Victim Services Megan Cutter highlighted the importance of providing deeper understanding to the ongoing conversations around sexual violence. Rossum acknowledges the #MeToo movement’s impact but stresses the need for continuous action beyond initial awareness. She believes that storytelling is a powerful tool in creating lasting connections and encouraging open dialogues about these critical issues. “When our leaders foster a culture that threatens the safety of women, it needs to be called out directly and swiftly,” she stated.

The Transformative Power of Storytelling

In her upcoming work with RAINN, Rossum aims to harness the power of storytelling to foster empathy and understanding surrounding sexual violence. “There is something about taking the shame out of things by putting them on screen for us to see, warts and all,” she explained. She believes that compelling narratives can create emotional connections that traditional public service announcements fail to achieve. “Stories can make us feel seen and less alone,” Rossum added, indicating her belief in the profound impact that narrative can have on societal perceptions of survivors.

Moving Forward Together