Jalen Brunson Makes a Stunning Entrance in Law & Order: SVU

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Jalen Brunson, the standout player for the New York Knicks, is stepping into a new role tonight as he makes his debut on the iconic series Law & Order: SVU. Following his impressive contribution to the Knicks’ championship victory, Brunson will portray Detective Jay Madison in the episode titled “Forsaken,” which is set to air at 9 p.m. ET.

Episode Overview

This episode marks the fifth installment of Season 28 and features Brunson alongside Mariska Hargitay, who reprises her role as Olivia Benson. The storyline unfolds at a wedding reception where a guest is attacked, leading Benson and her squad to uncover a secret that complicates the investigation. As the drama unfolds, assistant district attorney Carisi finds himself stymied by uncooperative witnesses.

Where to Watch Jalen Brunson’s Law & Order: SVU Episode for Free

To catch Brunson in action, viewers will need either access to NBC or a subscription to the network’s streaming platform, Peacock. However, for those without either option, there are ways to stream the show for free through various services offering trial periods.

Streaming Options

One of the best ways to watch without cable is through DirecTV, which offers plans starting at $39.99 per month, including a five-day free trial. This subscription also provides access to NBC, making it an excellent option for fans looking to catch the episode live.

Fubo is another viable choice. It offers a free trial, with plans beginning at $64.99 per month for access to over 300 channels, including NBC.

Streaming with Sling TV is also an option for those wishing to watch Brunson on Law & Order: SVU. With plans starting at $19.99 per month, subscribers can access NBC through various packages.

Hulu + Live TV provides another avenue, merging live TV with access to Hulu’s vast library. Although it has a higher starting price of $99.99 per month, viewers can try it with a three-day free trial.

For viewers who prefer on-demand content, Peacock allows streaming of Law & Order: SVU for $8.99 per month. However, the recommended Premium Plus plan at $12.99 per month offers an ad-free experience.

Brunson and Benson: A Friendship on Screen and Off

While this will be Brunson’s first onscreen appearance alongside Hargitay, the two have developed a close friendship since they met in 2024. Hargitay has notably cheered Brunson on from the sidelines during Knicks games, and their camaraderie has extended beyond the court. They have been spotted together at various events, including a Knicks parade and dining outings.

When to Tune In