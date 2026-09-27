Jon Watts Takes the Helm for Upcoming Star Wars Film

A new addition to the legendary “Star Wars” franchise is on the horizon, with Jon Watts set to direct the upcoming film. Known for his earlier work on the “Spider-Man” trilogy featuring Tom Holland, Watts has established himself as a key player in contemporary cinema.

Jon Watts: A Visionary Director

Watts first gained recognition for his direction of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017), followed by “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019) and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021). After concluding this successful trilogy, which will see its next installment, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” directed by Destin Daniel Cretton in 2026, Watts has expanded his creative horizons. In 2024, he and producer Dianne McGunigle, along with his production company Freshman Year, entered into a first-look feature deal with Walt Disney Studios.

A New Journey in the Star Wars Universe

Adding another layer to his impressive résumé, Watts co-created “Skeleton Crew” in 2024 alongside Christopher Ford. This coming-of-age series, set in the era of the New Republic, follows four young protagonists embarking on an adventurous journey. The cast includes Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood, with supporting performances by Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith.

Continuing the Legacy of Star Wars Directors

In taking the helm of the next “Star Wars” film, Watts joins an esteemed group of directors, including Irvin Kershner, Richard Marquand, J.J. Abrams, and Rian Johnson, along with the franchise’s creator, George Lucas. The most recent theatrical release in the series was Abrams’ “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which premiered in 2019.

Writing Collaborations and Script Development

According to reports from Variety, Simon Kinberg has been tapped to write the script for the upcoming project. Kinberg, well-known for his contributions to the “X-Men” franchise, was regarded as a surprising choice for this role upon his selection.