Mellody Hobson Reveals George Lucas’s Relentless Vision for Art Museum

At a heartfelt preview event on Thursday night, Mellody Hobson shared personal insights about her husband, George Lucas, as they welcomed friends and family to the newly opened Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. Her emotional comments highlighted the deep admiration she holds for Lucas and the inspired dedication behind the creation of the museum.

The Essence of Genius

Reflecting on her relationship with Lucas, Hobson expressed, “I watched George up close. I wasn’t there for ‘Star Wars.’ I saw genius work, genuinely work, and it was awe inspiring.” She acknowledged the intense passion her husband exhibited, noting that his dedication to representing various illustrators and artists deepened her own appreciation for his work. “He was a deep fan of these illustrators in this work,” she elaborated, describing how she became a “deeper fan” of Lucas himself.

A Lesson in Determination

As she continued her remarks, Hobson became visibly emotional. “I was a fan already, but I saw something—the inspiration, the unwillingness to compromise, the determination,” she said, highlighting the challenges Lucas faced throughout his career. “The lack of sleep, the lack of rest, the doggedness that actually taught me so much more than I ever could have imagined.”

Last night was exciting. I got to preview the new @lucasmuseum. What an incredibly massive and beautiful institution. Here, Mellody Hobson talks about bringing the museum to life after about 20 years with husband George Lucas. Mellody Hobson Tears Up Talking About Why Husband… pic.twitter.com/mj6Akq2p3o — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) September 4, 2026

The Vision Behind the Museum

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art features an impressive collection of 1,200 pieces from Lucas’s personal archives and has been in development for nearly two decades. Nestled in Exposition Park and designed by Ma Yansong of MAD Architects, the facility boasts 30 galleries and two restaurants, promising to be a cultural landmark in Los Angeles.

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

Courtesy/The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art



A Journey of Growth and Achievement

Hobson remarked on the immense personal growth she experienced alongside Lucas, saying, “I thought I was tough. I thought I was strong, I thought I had a will, and then I saw George, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s why you could only do six of those movies.’ Any more would have killed you.”

The much-anticipated museum is set to open to the public on September 22, and Hobson expressed her gratitude, stating, “Thank you so much for being patient with us, the town, the community, everyone, as we were trying to get this all done.” She emphasized the joy derived from witnessing the public’s reactions, especially among children.