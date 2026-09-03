Jet Lag: The Game Finale Set for Cinematic Release

The beloved travel-competition show “Jet Lag: The Game” is set to land in select theaters for its highly anticipated Season 19 finale on October 3. This event follows the series’ successful premiere in August at Picturehouse Cinemas in London and will be showcased in multiple Regal, Picturehouse, and Cineworld locations across the U.S. and U.K.

The Exciting Season 19 Premiere

Season 19, dubbed “Japanorama,” brings the series back to Japan, featuring creators and stars Sam Denby, Ben Doyle, Adam Chase, along with guest star Tom Scott. Over the years, “Jet Lag: The Game” has captivated audiences with its competitions across diverse locations including Japan, New Zealand, Europe, Australia, and North America in its first 18 seasons.

Partnership with Cineworld and Theatrical Release

This theatrical event marks a new collaboration between indie streamer Nebula and Cineworld’s Regal Global Entertainment, which recently established a deal to support the Oscar-qualifying release of Nebula short film “Power Trip.” Directed by Patrick H. Willems, “Power Trip” will be screened at Regal Essex Crossing in New York from September 24-30, featuring live Q&As with select talent after each 7 p.m. ET screening. Following its initial run, the short film will see a wider release in Regal theaters nationwide.

Quotes from Industry Leaders

Jack Grimes, Regal’s senior director of alternative business development, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration: “One of the most exciting parts of what we do at Regal is seeing where passionate audiences lead us. The incredible response to ‘Jet Lag’ at Picturehouse earlier this year quickly caught our attention.” He further emphasized the show’s original concept and its dedicated community. “We’re thrilled to partner with Nebula to bring its finale to the big screen.”

Sam Clements, marketing director at Picturehouse Cinemas, echoed this sentiment: “After the success of the premiere event for ‘Jet Lag: The Game — Japanorama’ in August, we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Nebula and welcome audiences to experience this epic season finale on the big screen in October.”

Nebula founder Dave Wiskus also shared his excitement: “‘Jet Lag’ is an inherently social show. Having spent time with fans in theaters, there really is something magical about bringing that community together. Unbelievable that we get to spread this experience to so many theaters in so many cities.”

Where to Catch the Finale

Below is a list of theaters that will be screening “Jet Lag: The Game” Season 19 finale on October 3:

Regal Cinemas

Dania Point (Dania Beach, FL); Pointe Orlando (Orlando, FL); Crocker Park (Westlake, OH); City North (Chicago, IL); Denver Pavilions (Denver, CO); Gilbert (Gilbert, AZ); Ontario Palace (Ontario, CA); King of Prussia (King of Prussia, PA); Secaucus Showplace (Secaucus, NJ); Bridgeport (Tigard, OR); Mira Mesa (San Diego, CA); Meridian (Seattle, WA); Atlantic Station (Atlanta, GA); Irvine Spectrum (Irvine, CA); L.A. Live (Los Angeles, CA); Pinnacle (Knoxville, TN); Gateway (Austin, TX); Houston MarqE (Houston, TX); Fossil Creek (Fort Worth, TX); Virginia Center (Glen Allen, VA); Majestic (Silver Spring, MD); Fox (Ashburn, VA); Stonecrest (Charlotte, NC); Palladium (High Point, NC); Union Square (New York, NY); Hacienda (Dublin, CA); Natomas Marketplace (Sacramento, CA); Independence Mall (Kingston, MA).

Picturehouse Cinemas

The Little Theatre Cinema (Bath); The Ritzy (Brixton); Arts Picturehouse (Cambridge); Picturehouse Central (London); Ealing Picturehouse (Ealing); The Cameo (Edinburgh); Epsom Picturehouse (Epsom); Exeter Picturehouse (Exeter); Finsbury Park Picturehouse (London); Regal Picturehouse (Henley-on-Thames); Picturehouse at FACT (Liverpool); Cinema City (Norwich); Phoenix Picturehouse (Oxford); Harbour Lights Picturehouse (Southampton); City Screen (York).

Cineworld Cinemas