In the bustling home of Hilaria and Alec Baldwin, humor is as integral to their relationship as their shared responsibilities as parents to their seven children. After 14 years of marriage, this dynamic couple has found joy in playful banter, which they credit as a secret ingredient in their lasting partnership.

Light-hearted Teasing as a Bonding Tool

Hilaria Baldwin, a yoga instructor, and Alec Baldwin, known for his role in 30 Rock, embrace the art of teasing each other to navigate parenting challenges. With a full house that includes Carmen, 13, Rafael, 11, Leonardo, 10, Romeo, 8, Eduardo, 6, María, 5, and Ilaria, 4, maintaining a light-hearted environment is crucial.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Hilaria revealed, “Gaslighting, but banter” is a playful tactic they employ. Both partners engage in light-hearted deception that adds levity to their interactions. “And then we’re both not sure what’s real and not real anymore, but we both do it to each other,” she explained.

Interior Redecorating Shenanigans

One amusing example of their banter involves Hilaria’s penchant for redecorating their home. She often claims that these changes were Alec’s idea, catching him off guard when he returns. “Every day when he leaves, if I don’t have to work, I come home [and decorate],” she recounted. “I tell him it was his idea, and he’s like, ‘Wait a minute.'” This playful manipulation highlights their fun dynamic, illustrating how humor softens the intensity of parenting duties.