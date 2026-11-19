NikeSKIMS is stepping back in time with its new Retro Sport collection, blending nostalgic sportswear vibes with contemporary design. This latest line showcases an array of stylish activewear, including throwback sneakers, outerwear, and essential gym items, all crafted to elevate your workout experience.

A Nod to the Past

In a refreshing departure from the common futuristic designs dominating activewear, NikeSKIMS embraces a retro aesthetic. Their new capsule, the Retro Sport apparel collection, marries the minimalist style of SKIMS with vintage-inspired silhouettes and materials such as fleece and nylon.

What’s Included in the Collection

The Retro Sport collection offers a diverse range of products including outerwear, hoodies, bras, leggings, and socks. Each piece is designed to enhance both style and functionality, making it ideal for both workout sessions and casual outings. The collection is now available for purchase at Nike.com.

Standout Pieces

Among the highlights are several outerwear pieces like the half-zip Filled Puffer, which incorporates Nike Therma-FIT technology alongside a water-repellent exterior. The Crunchy Nylon hooded parka is another remarkable addition, perfect for drizzly days, as well as the bold Filled Iridescent wrap.

NikeSKIMS Waffle Racer

At the forefront of the collection is the NikeSKIMS Waffle Racer shoe, making its debut just before the apparel line. This sneaker, priced at $130, offers a low-profile silhouette reminiscent of designs from the 1970s, featuring a nylon upper complemented by leather and suede overlays. Available in colors like Baroque Brown, Thunder Blue, and Light Bone, it pairs well with both athletic and everyday outfits.

Introducing the Rift

Additionally, the collection includes the striking Rift shoe—a split-toe ballet shoe presented in a dazzling Metallic Silver hue. This innovative footwear represents the seamless blend of vintage charm and modern functionality.