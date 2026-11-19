As 2023 comes to a close, Hailee Steinfeld is making headlines, not just for her film projects but also for her new hairstyle. The actress recently showcased a fresh set of bangs, which she styled during her press tour for her animated adventure movie, Hexed.

A Bold New Look

On November 18, Steinfeld took to her Beau Society Substack to reveal her new hairstyle along with a mirror selfie, excitedly declaring, “I had one last thing to do before I went back to Buffalo…cut those bangs! I love them so much.”

Overcoming Hair Challenges

Though she adores her new fringe, the 29-year-old actress admitted that achieving the perfect bangs comes with its challenges. “I have a cowlick—not exactly a recipe for success with bangs, but here we are,” she quipped. To manage her new look, she has been relying on stylish gold hair clips to keep things in line.

Thoughtful Decisions with Expert Guidance

Before taking the plunge, Steinfeld consulted her longtime stylist, Renato Campora, who provided her with the timeless advice needed to make such a significant transformation. The actress’s decision to embrace bangs perfectly aligns with her character in Hexed, a young witch who also sports a fringe.