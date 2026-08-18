Taylor Sheridan Slams Los Angeles as a Living Nightmare

In a candid moment during a recent episode of the Rodeo Time podcast, acclaimed writer and director Taylor Sheridan expressed his strong disdain for Los Angeles, labeling it as an “awful place” with little to offer beyond the gym. “I’m the biggest content creator in Hollywood, and I haven’t been to that sorry son of a b—– in seven years,” he stated, emphasizing his preference for life outside the Hollywood scene.

Creating from the Heart of Texas

Known for his blockbuster hits like “Yellowstone,” “Landman,” “Lioness,” and “Tulsa King,” Sheridan has built a prolific career while residing in Granbury, Texas. His production expertise is fortified through his North Texas home base, Bosque Ranch, and his studio, SGS Studios, located in Fort Worth. Many of his beloved shows have utilized both the ranch and the studio for filming, showing that creativity can thrive far from the busy streets of Los Angeles.

A Shift in Directing Philosophy

Having initially started as an actor in LA, Sheridan’s experiences on set deeply influenced his directorial approach. He observed a troubling trend among many directors, who often resorted to yelling at their crews. “It’s a leadership by frustration,” he explained, criticizing the toxic atmosphere such behavior creates. This prompted Sheridan to cultivate a more collaborative and appreciative environment, acknowledging the vital roles of everyone involved in the filmmaking process. He remarked, “Unless I’m willing to do it, I better be real nice when I ask someone to do it, and I better be real appreciative when they do.” This ethos has resonated with many in the industry.

Resonance with Stars and Colleagues

Sheridan’s recent project, Season 3 of “Lioness,” debuted on August 2, and feedback from the cast highlights his impressive skills. Actor Michael Kelly lauded Sheridan, stating, “Bro, anything you ever want me to do, I’ll do. I love being in Texas. I love saying your words. I think he’s truly a standalone talent.” He added that Sheridan is “fricking brilliant” and one of the most skilled storytellers in the industry.

Actress Zoe Saldaña also commended Sheridan for his ability to craft complex female characters, saying, “If there’s one thing that I love the most, it’s men that really see women and know how to write women.” She underscored the accuracy of the portrayal of her character in “Lioness,” appreciating how it reflects the nuanced struggles women face in high-stress environments.

A New Era of Storytelling