In a compelling discussion during the Business of Fear panel, Blumhouse founder Jason Blum and Atomic Monster’s James Wan celebrated the resurgence of horror in Hollywood, following a record-breaking year at the box office. Their conversation not only highlighted the genre’s growing popularity but also unraveled the factors that contributed to the breakout success of their summer sensation, “Obsession.”

Rebranding for Clarity and Impact

Before diving into the thriving landscape of horror, Blum and Wan addressed their recent rebranding. Following a merger in 2024, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster initially combined under the name Blumhouse Atomic Monster. However, in early November, the new entity shifted its identity to Blumhouse Atomic.

Blum explained that the rebranding aimed to create a clearer identity and allow both labels to receive appropriate recognition for their projects. “It really still is Blumhouse movies and Atomic Monster movies,” said Wan, highlighting that while they operate as a single company, they maintain distinct brands for different types of films.

A Banner Year for Horror

The conversation quickly transitioned to the impressive performance of horror films in the current industry climate. According to statistics shared by moderator Ray Subers, theater attendance for horror movies in 2026 saw a notable 7% increase from pre-pandemic levels, in stark contrast to declines in other genres such as action, sci-fi, and romantic comedies.

Blum speculated that this trend is rooted in the participatory nature of horror films, which offer audiences a collective experience unlike other genres. “After COVID, audiences ran back to sporting events and concerts, but they had been fed movies,” he remarked, noting how horror uniquely resonates with viewers’ desire for excitement and social engagement in a theatrical setting.

“Obsession”: A Phenomenal Breakthrough

The panel then turned to discuss “Obsession,” a film that Blum produced shortly after Focus Features acquired the project. With a modest budget of under $1 million, the film has grossed over $500 million worldwide, a testament to its unexpected success.

Blum identified two primary factors contributing to this breakout. Firstly, he noted that the film explores the universal emotions of obsession, making it relatable to younger audiences. Secondly, Blum emphasized the unique approach of director Curry Barker, who honed his skills through years of engaging with audiences on YouTube and social media. “It almost feels like when you’re watching the movie, Curry is like whispering in your ear,” Blum explained.

A New Era for Horror Filmmakers

Wan praised the impact of “Obsession” on inspiring a new generation of filmmakers to pursue horror, a genre that has shed its past stigma. Reflecting on his journey with “Saw,” he shared, “Today, it is cool and hip to be making horror films,” a stark contrast to the way the genre was perceived during his early career.