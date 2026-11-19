In the wake of the 2026 midterm elections, Elon Musk has expressed regret over his substantial financial backing of Republican candidates, which ultimately led to a sweeping victory for Democrats in both the House and Senate. Musk’s expenditures, nearing $500 million, were part of a strategy aimed at influencing key races, notably his $200 million effort to unseat Senator-elect James Talarico in Texas against Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Reflecting on his investment, Musk admitted during a virtual appearance at the New York Times’ 2026 DealBook Summit, “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” further questioning if the outcome would have been worse without his financial support. Musk joined the event via videoconference from China, where he is part of President Donald Trump’s American delegation to the region.

Investing Beyond Politics

Earlier during the conference, Skydance CEO David Ellison announced that Musk has become an investor in Skydance, a new entity formed from the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. Ellison commented, “To have him as a shareholder is an honor and a privilege,” though Musk did not address his investment in Skydance during his segment.

Political Perspectives

On the topic of the recent midterm results, Musk shared his view of the newly elected Democratic governor of Texas, Gina Hinojosa, suggesting she would take a moderate approach to governance. “I don’t think she’s sort of a far-left governor, and based on everything I’ve heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas with [Hinojosa] as governor,” he stated.

Despite his substantial investment in Republican causes, Musk contended, “I’m not MAGA,” clarifying that he does not adhere blindly to any set Republican policies. He expressed the sentiment that both parties hold both positives and negatives, lamenting the tribal nature of modern politics, which blinds supporters from recognizing merits or faults across party lines.

Fostering Business Synergy

Musk also touched on the potential merger between SpaceX and Tesla, indicating that overlap between the two companies has increased over time. “If you’d asked me five years ago, do I ever think there’s any purpose in SpaceX and Tesla getting together? I would have said ‘no.’… It’s just a question of do SpaceX and Tesla execute better together and create more value than if they’re apart… and that would be up to the shareholders to decide,” he remarked.

Controversial Statements and Decisions

Addressing the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Musk opined that his removal was akin to “kicking Michael Jordan off your team,” while acknowledging that Huang had “certainly made some mistakes.” Musk also discussed the contentious issue surrounding Starlink’s restrictions on access for the Ukrainian military, emphasizing that Starlink is a civilian system and stating, “If you want to do that you need to do Starshield, which is a separate system that is controlled by the U.S. government.”