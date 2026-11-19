At the 60th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, a thrilling highlight came when Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley gave the live debut of their duet, “Snakeskin Boots.” This cinematic track, reminiscent of the iconic film Thelma & Louise, is featured on Lambert’s Seventies-inspired album, Crisco. As the duo performed against a backdrop reminiscent of a Texas saloon, their matching brown and black fringe outfits added to the moody Western vibe of the evening.

Celebrating Achievements

Both Lambert and Langley stood out as the most nominated artists of the night, with Lambert taking on the role of co-producer for Langley’s album Dandelion. Their collaboration has proven successful, as both artists walked away winners in every category they were nominated for. Notably, they are also co-writers on the record-breaking hit “Choosin’ Texas,” which has become the most successful song in Billboard Hot 100 history.

A Bond Beyond Music

Lambert expressed her excitement about the new song, stating in an interview with Rolling Stone, “It’s a banger. It’s like these bad-asses that are creating their own story, and having Ella on there was really cool because we’ve had a lot of bonding moments in the last few years, making her record Dandelion together, writing. I consider myself a mentor and a sister to her, and I think she would say the same. It’s like a sisterhood and, obviously anytime you can have your friends join you and collab, it makes it more fun. It just elevates the process. But ‘Snakeskin’ just gives me a feeling.”

Miranda Lambert: A Multifaceted Talent