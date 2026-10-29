Jenny McCarthy’s Shocking Tent Life After Mold Poisoning

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg is currently navigating a challenging recovery journey after being diagnosed with mold poisoning, leading her to a rather unconventional living arrangement—she’s taken to sleeping in a tent in her backyard. This revelation came during an episode of her podcast on October 29, where she candidly discussed the impact of her health issues on her daily life.

Living in a Tent Due to Health Concerns

“Because I am paranoid now about basically sleeping anywhere, I live in a tent,” McCarthy stated in her podcast, illustrating her mental and physical battle with her recent diagnosis. She shared a glimpse of her tan camping tent, equipped with a rainproof cover to protect against “chemtrails” and sprinklers. McCarthy reassured her listeners that she was not “worried about the rain in California,” reiterating her commitment to detoxing in a controlled environment.

A Long Road to Recovery

McCarthy revealed that she is in the seventh month of her mold detox journey. The “Masked Singer” judge expressed the emotional turmoil she has experienced, stating, “That’s where this journey has brought me… I feel a little bit sometimes crazy and like the walls are caving in and paranoid.” She further explained that individuals with mold poisoning can suffer from PTSD symptoms, declaring, “I’m still in the traumatic part.”

Difficulties from Mold Poisoning

Her health troubles began after a series of disturbing symptoms, starting with a painful and recurring infected root canal. “I couldn’t eat anything, and I started to get SIBO [Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth],” she revealed, explaining how she struggled with chalazions, painful eye surgeries, severe skin rashes, and multiple food allergies. McCarthy described the discomfort of her condition, noting how her body reacted negatively to what she consumed.

Extensive Home Remediation

Since her diagnosis in December 2025, McCarthy has undergone extensive home remediation to eradicate mold from her residence, a process that cost tens of thousands of dollars and required a specialist’s intervention. “Then, you have to have the contractors come in and rebuild your house… and then you hear, you have to get rid of all your furniture, you have to get rid of all your clothes,” the former “Playboy” model explained, adding to the emotional burden of her health crisis.

Recent Changes and Future Outlook