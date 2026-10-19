Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Shocking Las Vegas Flight Incident

Actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg recently revealed that he was a passenger on a plane that skidded off the runway at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The incident occurred on Sunday and involved a Dassault Falcon 50 that was en route to Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada.

Safe Landing After a Scary Incident

Wahlberg’s Reflections on the Experience

In his heartfelt post, he expressed gratitude, stating, “Yes, it was me and my team/friends onboard the aircraft. It was a rather intense few moments (which felt like a few long minutes). Thankful to God, of course, and to our incredible pilots who did an amazing job of keeping us safe and avoiding a serious disaster. The airplane did take some lumps — but we did not. Thank you to all the emergency personnel on the ground in Las Vegas! You all were absolutely wonderful. All glory to God! By His grace, we are all ok.”