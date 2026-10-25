James Watkins Reveals Shocking Cameo and Clayface's Shape-Shifting Chaos

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for “Clayface,” now playing in theaters.

As fans eagerly await the next chapter in Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson‘s Batman saga, they can dive into the darkly compelling world of “Clayface.” This film provides a tantalizing glimpse of the newly reimagined Gotham City in the DC Universe.

The Dark Origins of Clayface

“Clayface” is an R-rated body horror tale centered around one of Batman’s most notorious foes. Directed by James Watkins, with a story crafted by Mike Flanagan, the film blends elements of supervillain origins with intensely unsettling horror. Tom Rhys Harries stars as Matt Hagen, an elite actor whose life takes a disastrous turn when a gangster disfigures him, shattering both his career and his faith in humanity. In his desperate quest for restoration, Hagen seeks out the experimental treatment of Dr. Caitlyn Corr (Naomi Ackie). While it heals his physical wounds, it gradually transforms him into a grotesque clay monster.

Shape-Shifting Revenge

Hagen’s blood cells gain extraordinary powers, enabling him to shapeshift into anyone, from Corr to the gangster responsible for his disfigurement, even his father (cameo by Aaron Paul). However, these newfound abilities come at a harrowing cost: Hagen gradually loses control over his body and sanity. In his quest for revenge against those who betrayed him, he leaves a trail of devastation in his wake, culminating in his isolation as a monstrous entity lurking in the sewers.

A Classic Villain’s New Debut

Clayface has long been a staple in Batman comics, transitioning through various adaptations in animated series and video games. However, this film not only marks Clayface’s origin story but also his live-action debut within the DC Universe. Following James Gunn’s animated series “Creature Commandos,” which introduced elements of this universe, “Clayface” expands the landscape of Gotham City while building on the foundation set in Gunn’s “Superman.”

Creating Gotham City

In an interview with Variety, Director James Watkins shared insights about the film’s visuals and design. He emphasized that Gotham should feel like a character in its own right, drawing inspiration from 1930s German expressionist cinema and gritty 1970s New York street photography. The aim was to create an oppressive atmosphere with towering buildings and stark lighting contrasts, distinguishing Gotham from the vibrant Coast City.

Innovative Visual Effects and Cameos

Throughout the film, the use of practical effects is highlighted, particularly in scenes where Hagen’s shape-shifting abilities lead to unsettling moments. Watkins explained how he utilized old-school camera tricks to enhance the horror of these transformations, creating a palpable sense of dread for viewers. The inclusion of Aaron Paul as Hagen’s father was a delightful surprise, a cameo that emphasizes the emotional weight of Hagen’s journey.

Crafting Clayface’s Transformation

Watkins noted that developing the final look of the Clayface monster required extensive refinement, with around 19 different iterations being explored before settling on the design. Striking a balance between honoring comic book lore and ensuring the design translates well to live action was crucial. The emotional core of Hagen’s character, captured in details like the expression in his eye, serves as a focal point amid the horror elements.

The film notably features intense practical effects during key scenes, such as the suffocation moment involving Hagen’s friend Corey, which was achieved through a combination of practical effects and augmentation. The meticulous preparations, including various props for the bathroom scene, showcase the film’s commitment to grounded, tangible horror.

Future of Clayface in the DC Universe

When questioned about potential future appearances for Clayface, Watkins maintained that the film functions as a standalone narrative, focused on fully introducing the character without the immediate pressure of future plotlines. “I liked the standalone nature of it,” he remarked, indicating that the character’s journey is complete without foreshadowing future encounters with Batman or other heroes.