Robert Pattinson, best known for his roles in films like “The Batman,” has found himself at the center of Oscar buzz for his latest performance in A24’s “Primetime.” Surprisingly, the actor initially intended to stay behind the scenes as a producer, but that plan changed dramatically thanks to a creative approach from the film’s screenwriter and an unusual form of persuasion.

The Art of Convincing an A-List Star

Screenwriter Ajon Singh played a key role in revamping the script, which ultimately swayed Pattinson to step into the lead role of Chris Hansen, the host of “To Catch a Predator.” However, it was director Lance Oppenheim’s offbeat strategy that sealed the deal.

A Creative Bribe

Oppenheim knew that Pattinson was struggling with a Zyn addiction—a brand of nicotine pouch—at the time of filming. With a shortage of Zyn in the U.S., Oppenheim arranged for a friend in Canada to send 200 canisters to Pattinson’s residence in Los Angeles. Alongside this generous delivery, Oppenheim presented the latest draft of the script, cleverly addressed to “Dear Chris Han-Zyn.”

The Turning Point

After reading the new script, Pattinson reached out to Oppenheim with enthusiasm, agreeing to take on the role. Oppenheim compared Pattinson’s acceptance to the moment when LeBron James announced he was joining the Miami Heat—a significant event that weighed heavily in pop culture.

Box Office Success and Critical Acclaim