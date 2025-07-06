Jack Wagner Ties the Knot with a Fellow ‘Heartie’

The Hallmark Channel’s Jack Wagner recently delighted fans by revealing that he has married a fellow ‘Heartie’—a dedicated fan of the beloved series “When Calls the Heart.” In a heartfelt social media video shared by Parade on July 2, 2025, Wagner, well-known for his role as Bill Avery, spoke about his new wife, Michelle Wolf, who embraces her identity as one of the countless devoted viewers that comprise the show’s passionate fanbase.

Wagner’s Heartfelt Connection with His New Wife

Jack Wagner, who made a name for himself in the 90s and early 2000s through iconic soap operas like “The Bold and the Beautiful” and hit primetime dramas such as “Melrose Place,” tied the knot with Wolf on May 18, according to Swooon. Their shared background as professional musicians adds a special layer to their relationship—Wagner enjoyed musical success in the 80s, while Wolf has collaborated with high-profile acts like N*Sync and BB King, showcasing her versatile talent.

One of the unique aspects of their bond is Wolf’s enthusiasm for “When Calls the Heart.” Wagner shared in his interview, “She watches ‘When Calls the Heart.’ She’s a Heartie. They’re called Hearties. So I’m able to measure the show by watching Michelle, my wife now.” His playful description of a virtual viewing experience highlighted her genuine engagement with the show, quipping, “I’ll watch her and her reaction … ‘Ah! Oh my god!’” He reminisced about how she reacts naturally to emotional moments on-screen, something he approaches with a more analytical mindset due to his professional background.

The Unexpected Wedding Announcement

The news of Jack Wagner’s marriage to Michelle Wolf caught many fans off guard when Wolf shared photos on Instagram on May 31. As detailed by EntertainmentNow, the couple appeared jubilant in their wedding attire, with Wagner in a tuxedo and Wolf draped in a beautiful wedding gown. The enchanting snapshots featured joyful moments at an outdoor altar and candid images from a cozy reception.

Although Wolf has made her Instagram account private, she had previously shared glimpses of their romance online. Fascinatingly, the couple never publicly announced their engagement, keeping much of their relationship under wraps. Their low-key demeanor was evident even at public events, such as their appearance together at the MovieGuide Awards in February 2024.

A Return to the Hallmark Set

On July 1, Wagner returned to the Vancouver set of “When Calls the Heart,” taking to social media to thank his fellow ‘Hearties’ for their continued support as he embarks on filming another season. In a clever nod to this season’s cast dynamics, he mentioned that he isn’t the only cast member celebrating nuptials; Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum also surprised fans with their June wedding this year.

With freshly minted marital bliss and a thriving career, Jack Wagner is indeed living proof that Hallmark Channel dreams can come true, especially for a fellow ‘Heartie’ like his new wife, Michelle Wolf.