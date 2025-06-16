Global Internet Ridicule Targets Trump’s Birthday Military Parade

On a day meant to honor the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, internet trolls worldwide have taken to social media to mock the military parade held in Washington, D.C., coinciding with Donald Trump’s birthday. The spectacle, originally celebrated with grandeur, has become a target for ridicule and comparison, highlighting the differences in military parades across the globe. The phrase “mocking Trump’s military birthday parade” has become a rallying cry, underscoring the satirical commentary on the event’s execution and scale.

Global Comparisons

Accounts on X (formerly Twitter) have been bustling with content as users share comparisons of Donald Trump’s military parade with those of other nations. Videos of tightly synchronized troops from countries like North Korea have emerged, standing in stark contrast to the spectacle in Washington, D.C. “How Trump imagined his parade vs. What he actually saw,” reads one caption, showcasing the stark disparity. While American troops appeared more relaxed, possibly ordered to march in “Route Step March,” the visual difference was nonetheless striking.

Around the World in Parades

International examples were quick to surface alongside posts mocking Trump’s military birthday parade. Footage from Mexico’s Independence Day parade in Mexico City and India’s Republic Day celebration in New Delhi inundated social media. These parades, often marked by their precision and national pride, drew stark comparisons to the events in D.C., sparking comments on how the U.S. parade fell short in spectacle and organization.

Depressing that even USA’s biggest and most expensive parade is still dogshit in comparison to Mexico’s Independence Day parade. As well countless countries from around the world fly all over to march in theirs. (US Army needs to learn how to march) https://t.co/4N9B88CoK9 — ПАНЧІТО (@Panchitosoldado) June 15, 2025

Trump’s Admiration for Military Spectacle

Trump’s affinity for grand military displays is well-documented. His admiration grew after witnessing France’s Bastille Day in 2017, where he remarked, “It was one of the greatest parades I’ve ever seen… We’re going to have to try to top it.” His desire to showcase military might further surfaced in a conversation with Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty, where he expressed ambitions to display the U.S. military on prominent avenues like Pennsylvania Avenue and in air displays over major cities.

Political and Public Reactions

The perception of Trump’s military birthday parade was not universally positive. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of California described it as “a vulgar display,” likening it to actions by less democratic regimes. The parade’s costs, reportedly reaching $45 million, contrasted sharply with widespread protests against Trump, drawing far greater public participation than the parade itself. Millions across the U.S. joined in No Kings protests, overshadowing the event and amplifying the sentiment behind mocking Trump’s military birthday parade.