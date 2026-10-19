Jaafar Jackson Reflects on Playing Uncle Michael and Future Films

Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of the late Michael Jackson, has made headlines with his debut performance in the biopic “Michael,” directed by Antoine Fuqua. Just two years prior to filming, Jaafar made a list of ambitious goals, including one to surpass “Bohemian Rhapsody” at the box office and reach the milestone of $1 billion in global earnings. Success is undeniable, as “Michael” became Lionsgate’s biggest release and the first biopic in history to exceed the $1 billion mark worldwide.

“I was pretty emotional,” Jaafar recounted to Variety. “I know how proud Michael would be of that, because he was someone who wanted to break many records.” The film, which opened on April 24, has not only defined Jaafar’s career but also elevated him to stardom despite his lack of prior acting experience.

Reflections on the Role

In an episode of the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, Jaafar opened up about leading the blockbuster, addressing the Oscar buzz surrounding his performance, and discussing his aspirations for the future after a year that has been career-defining.

At 30 years old, Jaafar found himself speaking to Variety just days after wrapping his second film, “Supermax,” opposite Will Smith. He shared insights about growing up in a vibrant household filled with relatives and how he initially dreamed of becoming a golfer instead of pursuing a career in entertainment. It wasn’t until he witnessed his family perform as the Jackson 5 at a reunion concert at the age of six that he understood the magnitude of his last name and the excitement it generated.

Jaafar reminisced about his fond memories of his uncle Michael, recalling simple moments asking for candy — particularly his favorite flavors of Starbursts. However, preparing to portray a family legend was far from simple. Jaafar dedicated two years to mastering Michael’s voice, persona, and iconic moves, training rigorously with acting coach Angela Gibbs and studying various methodologies of acting. He honed in on signature gestures, even capturing Michael’s extraordinary footwork during the climactic performance sequence, which closes the film.

Family Dynamics and Emotional Moments

With Colman Domingo portraying his grandfather Joe Jackson and Nia Long playing his grandmother Katherine, Jaafar delved into the emotional complexities of recreating events from his family’s history. Jermaine Jackson, Jaafar’s father, attended the Berlin premiere and later shared with his son that he was often unable to differentiate between the two, further underscoring the emotional stakes.

“I was nervous about my family going to see it,” Jaafar confessed, though he was ultimately overwhelmed by their supportive feedback. The significance of bridging family experience with cinema was not lost on him; he found joy in their positive reactions, connecting with their shared history.

Future Projects and Award Season

After achieving commercial success, chatter about a sequel to “Michael” has begun. Lionsgate’s Adam Fogelson hinted that production could start by late this year or early next, aiming for a 2027 or 2028 release. While Jaafar hasn’t received detailed updates, he expressed eagerness to jump back into the role and prepare once again.

His first awards season has been exhilarating, filled with conversations surrounding his performance alongside renowned actors such as Ryan Gosling and Pedro Pascal. “It’s been a crazy and surreal experience, and it’s all gone so fast,” he shared. “I’m taking it a day at a time.” As he navigates this new aspect of filmmaking, Jaafar remains committed to supporting the film in whatever capacity is required.

Authenticity in Performance

When it comes to the creative process, Jaafar emphasized the extensive preparation that was necessary to embody Michael Jackson authentically. This included analyzing footage, practices, and performances, along with experimenting with various acting techniques. He described the challenge of replicating Michael’s movements as a liberating creative experience, despite the physical strain some of them caused.

As Jaafar moves forward, he’s aware of the mixed feelings surrounding the film and its implications. He maintains that understanding Michael Jackson starts with his music, a reminder of the artist’s commitment to his craft and his philanthropic ventures.

In a candid question-and-answer section, Jaafar also opened up about his Colombian heritage, his connection with Latin audiences, and reflected on personal experiences from his childhood. From competitive family game nights to discovering the power of music, Jaafar’s narrative is one of growth, passion, and familial dedication, marrying his unique background with the legacy of one of the most renowned entertainers in history.

With aspirations to continue evolving as an actor and artist, Jaafar Jackson is not just stepping into the shadow of his iconic uncle; he’s forging his distinct path in an industry that is eagerly watching him bloom.