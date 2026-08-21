Jaafar Jackson Reveals Hidden Truths Behind Michael's Allegations

As production gears up for the anticipated sequel to the biopic “Michael,” star Jaafar Jackson has emphasized that the film will tackle the child abuse allegations and criticisms his uncle faced during the 1990s. The portrayal aims to delve deeper into Michael Jackson’s perspective on these complex issues.

A Family’s Narrative

In an interview with GQ Middle East, Jaafar shared his hopes for the new installment, noting that while he may not have significant input on the screenplay, he is keen on ensuring that Michael’s viewpoint is represented authentically. “It’s someone else’s story,” he explained. “It’s someone else’s idea of what it is, and it’s mainly driven by an agenda. And that’s really the issue we’ve been having as a family – not having Michael’s voice being heard. I think that’s very, very important, especially in the late years.”

Continuing the Narrative

The first film in the series achieved remarkable success, grossing over $1 billion globally. However, it primarily covers Michael Jackson’s early career and ends with the release of his iconic album “Bad” in 1987, just before he faced his first allegations in 1993. Jaafar believes that the sequel presents a valuable chance to explore the singer’s life and challenges more profoundly.

Exploring Humanity

“This first film focuses on Michael from his roots,” Jaafar stated. “So you get that idea of who he was before he had all the success and became the icon that people are familiar with. You understand who he was as a human being first, because at the end of the day, that’s who he was in the ’90s until he passed. He never changed that purity, that sense of always wanting to find the good in other people.”