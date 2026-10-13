Unforgettable Moments: Michael Jackson's Super Bowl Documentary Premieres

A new documentary is set to explore one of the most memorable moments in Super Bowl history. “Spectacle: Michael Jackson at the Super Bowl” will debut in February 2027 and will be available on Hulu and ESPN. This film delves into Jackson’s groundbreaking 1993 halftime performance, which transformed the Super Bowl halftime show into the cultural phenomenon it is today.

Documentary Overview

Directed by Bao Nguyen, known for the acclaimed documentary “The Greatest Night in Pop,” the film promises to offer a comprehensive look at how Jackson and his team prepared for this landmark event at the Rose Bowl. Audiences can expect never-before-seen footage that highlights the planning and execution of a performance that “catapulted the Super Bowl halftime show into the single biggest spectacle in pop culture.”

Impact on the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Before Michael Jackson took center stage, the halftime show was often characterized by marching bands and less popular performers. His electrifying performance changed all that, paving the way for future blockbuster acts including U2, Prince, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, and Bad Bunny.

Highlighting Iconic Elements

The documentary will showcase the captivating choreography, elaborate costumes, and emotional depth of Jackson’s setlist. Classics such as “Jam,” “Billie Jean,” “Black or White,” “We Are the World,” and “Heal the World,” will feature prominently, illustrating Jackson’s unique ability to blend performance art with heartfelt messages.

Production Team

Produced by Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, and Lauren Gaffney for Skydance Sports, alongside John Branca from Optimum Productions and Amit Dey for Into the Deep End Films, the film’s executive production team includes Karen Langford for Optimum and Ross Ketover, Ken Rodgers, Keith Cossrow, and Jessica Boddy for NFL Films.

Context and Timing