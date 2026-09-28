Is This the End of the VMAs? Producer Weighs In

The MTV Video Music Awards have evolved significantly over the years, but they still provide plenty of entertainment. This year’s ceremony featured an unforgettable opening by Madonna, complete with a surprise appearance from Seth Rogen enjoying a few puffs backstage. The show also paid tribute to George Michael, with heartfelt performances from artists like Sombr, Raye, Teddy Swims, and Adam Lambert. And who can forget the cultural magnetism of Taylor Swift on the red carpet?

This year’s awards drew 8.43 million viewers, marking the highest audience numbers since 2015, as reported by The Wrap. The show, helmed by veteran MTV producer Van Toffler, delivered numerous shocking moments alongside some head-scratchers, including a bewildered Dave Grohl. In a post-show discussion with Rolling Stone, Toffler addressed the highlights and challenges of the night.

Confusion Over Live Broadcast

One pressing question on everyone’s mind: What was the deal with the football game that delayed the start of the VMAs?

Toffler clarified, “Yeah, definitely. I think the confusion mostly happened on MTV, where football is not broadcast and people expect to go to MTV for the show. Now it’s on CBS, where a run-over and a football game are a common occurrence. And it was a great football game.” He continued, “We did indeed start the show on time. They just ran it 20 minutes late as the game ran over. They forgot to tell the viewers, ‘As soon as the football game’s over, we’ll be coming live from the VMAs.’ So that was probably a misstep in terms of the MTV viewers.”

Social Media and Tribute Secrets

There were also reports of fake red-carpet photos circulating online. Was that a challenge for the production team?

Toffler admitted, “I didn’t even know that. It’s so hard to prevent. We did invite social media people and creators into the venue this year, and all of the performers brought their own social media teams as well.” This openness may have contributed to the difficulties in keeping certain elements under wraps.

Performers and Tributes

What about rumors surrounding Miley Cyrus and Rosalía’s potential appearances?

Toffler said, “We probably reached out to them. There were so many artists we talked to about potential moments. Rosalía is such a great performer, but I think she was in South America. Miley also had a conflict.” However, he praised Kacey Musgraves’ performance of “I Will Always Love You” as it was a brave moment of tribute to Dolly Parton, who holds a special place in the hearts of many.

No Nirvana tribute this year, unlike previous shows? Why?

Toffler wisely pointed out, “It’s like if you go see Paul and Ringo perform. It’s not the Beatles; it’s Paul and Ringo. Nirvana’s not Nirvana without Kurt.” Instead, the show honored their legacy through Chuck D, who was closely connected to their artistry.

Madonna’s Show-Stopping Opener

How did Madonna’s iconic opening number come to life?

Toffler shared, “She’s such a unique individual who always pushed MTV, me, and every production team. It was a wonderfully collaborative performance.” Notably, many cameos were personally selected by Madonna herself, including Rogen, reflecting her unique artistic style. “I didn’t know about Seth Rogen until maybe two days before,” he added. “And, of course, you’re not supposed to smoke on TV, but everyone decided to smoke on TV last night.”

A Historic Night for Artist Recognition

Speaking of recognitions, Taylor Swift received the Artist Director award alongside her Video of the Year win. How did that honor come about?

Toffler explained, “When we looked at Taylor’s body of work and her evolution, we decided this would be a great way to honor her work.” He highlighted her dedication to her craft, noting, “She takes that work so seriously in all aspects of those videos. They are short films, no doubt. She makes exceptional videos, so we felt this was the right time to honor her for that.” It turned out to be a momentous night for Swift, culminating in her sweep of major categories.

A Diverse Musical Landscape

The show highlighted an impressive array of musical talents, featuring tributes to both George Michael and a standout Young Lean performance.

Toffler shared, “We tried to replicate as much as we could” for the Michael tribute, stating it successfully traversed generations. He added, “Streaming has eradicated generations. You think about all the Nirvana fans — from Olivia Rodrigo to Selena Gomez to Dr. Dre and Chuck D. It’s not split generationally the way it used to be.” This blending of eras was also on display through Young Lean’s performance, which he described as “frenetic” and filled with energy.

What’s Next for the VMAs?