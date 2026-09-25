Madonna and Charli XCX Reignite Danceteria's Iconic Club Vibe

In a vibrant homage to the glory days of nightlife, Madonna and Charli XCX have collaborated on the lively new single “Danceteria Afterhours,” a reimagined take on the celebrated track from Madonna’s album Confessions II. This release not only brings fans a nostalgic touch but also showcases the evolution of club culture through a modern lens.

Revisiting Nightlife Legends

Produced by industry heavyweights Madonna, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Stuart Price, “Danceteria Afterhours” immerses listeners in the era of one of New York City‘s most iconic nightclubs. Danceteria, which opened in Manhattan’s midtown before relocating to its 21st Street venue in 1982, served as a launching pad for Madonna’s career. Notably, it was here that she famously handed DJ Mark Kamin her demo of “Everybody,” a moment that would set the stage for her first live performance.

Personal Reflections and Nostalgia

The song is interwoven with vivid memories, as Madonna reminisces about her early club experiences alongside names like Fab 5 Freddy and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Charli XCX contributes her own nostalgic recollections, recalling “being sweet 15 in a weird outfit” while performing in London and later bonding with associates such as A.G. Cook and Sophie in Los Angeles, encountering “different DJs, flavored cocaine.” This blend of retrospection and celebration crafts a joyful narrative that resonates across nearly five decades.

A Celebration of Dance Music

Prior to the single’s release, Madonna and Charli hosted a Club Confessions party in collaboration with Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, engaging audiences through social media to build anticipation. Rolling Stone critic Rob Sheffield praised Madonna’s return to the dancefloor with Confessions II, calling the album her best in over two decades and describing it as a “64-minute nonstop groove that flows like a club-DJ set.”

Upcoming Performances and Recognition