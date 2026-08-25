Seth Rogen and Helen Mirren Among TIFF Tribute Award Winners

As the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) gears up for its 51st edition, it has announced a prestigious lineup of honorees for this year’s Tribute Awards. Among the celebrated talents are Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren, comedic icon Seth Rogen, and acclaimed cinematographer Adam Pietkiewicz, all of whom have made significant contributions to the world of film.

Renowned Honorees and Their Awards

Helen Mirren will receive the TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award, presented by Joanna Griffiths, while Seth Rogen will be honored with the TIFF Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award, courtesy of The Budman Family. Cinematographer Adam Pietkiewicz is set to receive the TIFF Variety Artisan Award for his exceptional work on the film “Angh.” In addition, filmmaker Bassam Tariq will be recognized with the TIFF Rising Talent Award, and the TIFF Special Tribute Award will be presented to Fan Bingbing. Other notable honorees include Penélope Cruz, Lee Chang-dong, Rosalind Eleazar, Siân Heder, and Isabelle Huppert.

Remarks from TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey

Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF, expressed admiration for this year’s recipients: “Helen Mirren and Fan Bingbing bring bold, compelling performances to this year’s Festival, building on iconic bodies of work,” he stated. He further praised Adam Pietkiewicz for his ability to “craft never-before-seen images from one of the world’s most remote regions,” and lauded Seth Rogen for sharing his talents with a global audience, saying, “we will be forever grateful to writer, actor, director and producer Seth Rogen for sharing his wildly Canadian talents with the world.”

Pietkiewicz’s Cinematic Journey

Pietkiewicz makes his TIFF debut as the cinematographer of “Angh,” directed by Theja Rio, which is set to make its world premiere as part of the festival’s competitive program. The film is notable for being shot entirely on 16mm film. This follows Pietkiewicz’s feature debut in Krzysztof Skonieczny’s “Wrooklyn Zoo” (2024), for which he earned a Golden Frog nomination at Camerimage.

Significance of the Awards

The TIFF Variety Artisan Award honors creatives who have excelled in their craft and made significant contributions to cinema. Previous recipients include renowned artists such as Kazu Hiro, Roger Deakins, and Hildur Guðnadóttir. The Tribute Awards also serve as TIFF’s largest annual fundraiser, with proceeds aimed at promoting expanded access to cinema, artist development, and industry initiatives.

Festival Details and Impact