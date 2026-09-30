Inside Prince Harry and Meghan’s Ambitious Vision for Montecito Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are maintaining their ties to California as they adapt to life back in the UK. After returning to England last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided not to open the doors of their lavish $14.5 million Montecito mansion to new residents, according to a source who spoke with Page Six. “No one is moving in,” the insider revealed, adding that there are still people on-site managing the property.

Harry and Markle purchased the luxurious Montecito, California mansion, pictured above in August 2026, back in 2020, months after leaving their roles with the royal family. Splash / SplashNews.com

Located in a private, gated community, the 18,000-square-foot estate features nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a tennis court, a tea house, a pool, a children’s cottage, rose gardens, and a two-bedroom guest residence. The couple originally acquired the mansion in 2020, shortly after stepping back from their roles as senior royals.

Family Focus Amid Health Concerns

Since late August, Harry and Meghan have been in the UK, reportedly to be closer to King Charles III during his health battles. They brought their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, along for this transition. The decision to remain in the UK has sparked speculation about the possibility of selling or renting their California property, particularly as they have established a new home in the Cotswolds.

Harry and Markle, pictured above at the NBA All-Star Game in February, have since returned to the UK amid King Charles III’s health battle. Getty Images

Challenges of Relocation

The Sussex transition hasn’t been without its complications. Shortly after arriving, they withdrew their children from school just two days into the term, largely due to commuting issues related to their security team. Additionally, Meghan found herself in an unfortunate situation when her personal phone number was leaked in a WhatsApp group chat among parents.

Despite these challenges, Harry has resumed public engagements, recently appearing at a charity event for the Invictus Games on September 25, where he expressed that their children are now “happy” with their new schooling. “It’s been great to be back on British soil,” he added.

There are no plans to have anyone move in to the home while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in the UK with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. BACKGRID / BACKGRID

Future of the Montecito Estate

Conversations continue regarding the future of Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home. A source previously indicated that selling the estate might be a consideration, particularly due to significant expenses related to mortgage payments and taxes amounting to $600,000. However, for the moment, keeping the property seems to be their priority, with the insider affirming that there are no immediate plans for changes.

The transition hasn’t gone off without a hitch — Harry and Markle pulled their kids from their first school just two days into the term due to commute issues. Getty

A maintenance crew continues to tend to the Montecito home as Harry and Meghan, shown above at the Sydney Opera House in Australia in 2018, settle down outside of London. Getty