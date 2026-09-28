Rare Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have kept glimpses of their private life to a minimum since stepping back from royal duties, but a close friend has recently shared a peek into their new life in the United Kingdom. Last month, the couple relocated back to Prince Harry’s home country after several years in California, allowing their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to start the school year at a local institution.

Meghan Markle’s Friend Shares Photos From New U.K. Life

Kelly McKee Zajfen, described as Markle’s best friend, utilized her Instagram account to reveal several images from her recent visit to the couple in the UK. Accompanied by her son, Jack, Zajfen documented the family’s activities, offering fans a rare glimpse into their daily routine.

The photos depict Markle and Prince Harry enjoying moments together, including a visit to a pub for traditional British fare and playful interactions with Zajfen’s son. Zajfen expressed her joy in witnessing this new chapter of their lives, stating, “Having the best time. 🤍 There’s something so special about getting a taste of this magical place with my bestie, and having my sweet Jack along for the adventure.” She added, “Family time is just what the heart ordered. With a side of mashed peas and fish n chips! All of it has filled my heart. 🇬🇧 you’ve been so good to us.”

As the couple settles into their new home, reports suggest they are focused on ensuring their family adjusts well to life in the UK, highlighting their commitment to their children’s happiness.

Meghan Markle Spotted Hanging Out With Fellow Celebrities in UK

The images shared by Zajfen surfaced just days after Markle was seen mingling with fellow celebrities in the UK. Reports indicate she was spotted at The Three Horseshoes, an 18th-century pub in Oxfordshire, alongside Ellen DeGeneres and her wife. Markle also made an appearance at the Soho Farmhouse, a members-only club known for being a relaxation spot for high-profile individuals like David and Victoria Beckham, and Paul McCartney.