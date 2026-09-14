King Charles Steps In Amid Prince Harry's Invictus Games Setback

In a significant intervention, King Charles III stepped in after Uganda announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Invictus Games, a decision that dealt a heavy blow to Prince Harry. The monarch expressed that he was moved by Uganda’s stance, which aimed to ensure the country was not perceived as opposing the king. However, Charles made it clear that he had no issue with Uganda’s participation in the event.

Charles Encourages Uganda’s Participation

Recent communications indicate that Charles’ top adviser urged the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to continue preparations for their participation in the Invictus Games. Chris Magezi, the spokesperson for the UPDF, confirmed this during a phone call with the king’s adviser. Following this intervention, Magezi tweeted that Uganda would indeed participate in the charity event, stating, “The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has approved UPDF participation in the upcoming Invictus Games next year in Birmingham, United Kingdom.”

Understanding the Withdrawal

The announcement of Uganda’s withdrawal initially emerged last week, with General Kainerugaba emphasizing, “We shall not participate in anything that does not have His Majesty’s approval.” He also expressed his sentiments regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, indicating, “I have factions in the Ministry of Defense that support that Harry-Meghan nonsense. I had to quash it straight away. I support the monarch. Period.” This statement came shortly after King Charles delineated Harry’s status as a “private citizen,” rather than a working royal, which reportedly frustrated Harry, who viewed the king’s declaration as damaging to his charitable endeavors.

The Impact on the Invictus Games

Prince Harry, 41, is the founder of the Invictus Games, launched in 2014 to support wounded, injured, and sick military personnel through a multi-sport event. A source familiar with the situation noted Harry’s disappointment, stating, “Sadly, the only people who will suffer are the Invictus Games competitors.” Following the king’s clarifications, Uganda confirmed its participation, thereby alleviating concerns regarding the impact of the initial withdrawal on the games.

Royal Family Dynamics

This entire situation unfolded shortly after Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the United Kingdom with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. Upon their return, King Charles released a statement reaffirming their status as “private citizens with commercial and charitable interests,” which Harry and Meghan contested, feeling they are more accurately described as “public figures.” As the dynamics between the royal family and the Sussexes continue to evolve, the forthcoming Invictus Spirit Awards will serve as Harry’s first official engagement following their recent move.